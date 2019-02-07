Decked out in a striking Ralph Lauren pink turtleneck and coat, Angela Ahrendts attended Ralph Lauren’s fashion show Thursday morning. The 58-year-old executive, who revealed this week that she was stepping down as head of retail at Apple in April, has served on Lauren’s board of directors since last August.

“I plan to take the summer off,” said Ahrendts, who declined to disclose what type of job she’d be interested in next. She said she plans to enjoy some traveling before making any new commitments. On her agenda are a Rwanda mission and visiting two of her children in London. Ahrendts said that throughout her marriage, her husband has constantly been moving with her to London and then San Francisco, and now it’s time for him to get a turn.

Ahrendts, the former chief executive officer of Burberry, joined Apple five years ago to oversee its stores. Apple operates 506 stores on five continents, which represents about a 25 percent increase since Ahrendts was hired.

Meanwhile, things were buzzing at Ralph’s Coffee following the two fashion shows Thursday morning. After photos started coming out on social media, the restaurant received 300 reservations, a spokesman said. An hour after the second show, Lauren executives such as Michel Botbol and Buffy Birrittella were spotted enjoying coffee at the tables, as was Ricky Lauren. Fern Mallis was also relaxing at a table.