Angela Bassett Makes an Ethereal Arrival in Embellished Pamella Roland Dress for Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Angela Bassett arrived at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Nov. 1, wearing a form-fitting white dress.

The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actress wore a custom white evening dress with tulle and a crystal-embellished neckline by Pamella Roland.

She accessorized the look with a pair of dangling diamond earrings from Gismondi 1754 Jewelry, diamond rings from Nicole Rose Jewelry and a stack of diamond bracelets. She also carried a sparkling silver crystal clutch.

Bassett worked with her stylist Jennifer Austin, who has been responsible for her looks throughout the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” promotional tour.

For makeup, Bassett went for a glossy nude lip, a touch of blush, heavy mascara and bronze eyeshadow. She parted her hair down the center and had a wavy ponytail cascading down her back.

Bassett, who was honored at the ceremony with the Lifetime Achievement Award, reprised her role in the “Black Panther” franchise as Queen Ramonda. She joins returning cast members Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke, as well as newcomers Tenoch Huerta and Michaela Cole.

Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards honors and celebrates women who are considered game changers across multiple fields from entertainment to sports and business. Honorees included Dr. Rebecca Gomperts, Jennifer Hudson, Shannon Watts, Haim, Aurora James and Chloe Kim.