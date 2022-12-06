×
Angela Bassett Dazzles in Pink Sequined Dress at Critics Choice Association Celebration of Black Cinema & Television

The actress received the Career Achievement Award.

Angela Bassett at the Critics Choice Association 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on December 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Angela Bassett went full pink for her arrival to the Critics Choice Association fifth annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television on Monday in Los Angeles. The actress wore a strapless pink gown.

Angela Bassett at the Critics Choice Association 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on December 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Angela Bassett at the Critics Choice Association fifth annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television on Dec. 5, in Los Angeles.

Bassett’s bustier-style gown was wrapped all over in sequins and half of the dress was draped in pink fabric that came in at the hip. It had a sweetheart neckline and a long dramatic side train.

For accessories, Bassett wore a silver bracelet and statement ring. She toted a sparkly handheld clutch. To complete her look, Bassett wore a pair of peep-toe pink platform pumps.

Angela Bassett at the Critics Choice Association 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on December 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Angela Bassett at the Critics Choice Association 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television on Dec. 5, in Los Angeles.

Her hair was styled into a side part with big voluminous pin curls, giving an Old Hollywood effect. For makeup, Bassett opted for matte brown lipstick and brown eyeshadow.

Bassett is usually styled by Jennifer Austin, a Los Angeles-based stylist who has worked with Mel B, Jill Scott and rapper Method Man.

Accompanying Bassett to the awards show was her husband, fellow actor Courtney B. Vance. To coordinate with her look, Vance wore a navy blue suit and a brown fedora.

Bassett attended the star-studded celebration with guests Michael B. Jordan, Quinta Brunson, Andra Day and Kid Cudi. Bassett was honored with the Career Achievement Award for her decades-long acting career and her recent role in Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” film.

Angela Bassett at the Critics Choice Association 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on December 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Angela Bassett at the Critics Choice Association fifth annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television on Dec. 5, in Los Angeles.

Bassett has wowed many with her standout fashion looks recently. To Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in November, she wore an eccentric ultra-white tulle gown by Pamella Roland. At the Wearable Art Gala in October, Bassett wore a flapper-inspired gown by Georges Hobeika that was donned in green jewels and fringe-feather detailing.

The Critics Choice Association 5th annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television first began in 2014. In 2021, it was the first time the association awards ceremony also celebrated achievements in television. This year’s celebration was hosted by comedian Bill Bellamy and awarded Motown founder Berry Gordy with the Icon Award.

