Angela Bassett Channels 1920s Flapper Style in Embellished Georges Hobeika Dress at the Wearable Art Gala

Angela Bassett arrived on the red carpet on Saturday in a lime green flapper-style dress that paid homage to the 1920s for the Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala in Santa Monica, California.

Angela Bassett attends the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on Oct. 22 in Santa Monica, California. Getty Images

The actress, who was honored with the Film & TV Icon Award, selected a bright green bejeweled dress with fringe detailing throughout the skirt by Georges Hobeika.

She complemented the ensemble with a matching feather-trim robe and a pair of bedazzled gloves, both pieces custom-made by her stylist Jennifer Austin, who also dressed Bassett for the 2022 Emmys red carpet, her promotional tour for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and a March appearance on “The Ellen Show.”

Slater Vance, Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance attend the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on Oct. 22 in Santa Monica, California. Getty Images

Bassett accessorized with bejeweled strappy sandals from Flor de Maria and a bejeweled feathered headpiece. Her diamond earrings and stacked diamond necklace were by JustDesi.

She worked with makeup artist D’Andre Michael for an evening-ready look that included a dramatic smoky eye with eye-popping mascara and a ruby red lip. For hair, she worked with Randy Stodghill to create a curly perm reminiscent of styles by flapper girls of the 1920s.

Bassett is promoting her new film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the sequel to 2018’s “Black Panther,” where she will reprise her role as Queen Ramonda.

The Wearable Art Gala helped raise funds for artistic and youth mentorship programs for Where Art Can Occur Theater Center, which was founded in 2017 by Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson and her husband, Richard Lawson. This year’s theme took inspiration from the film “Harlem Nights” and the Cotton Club in Harlem, New York, celebrating fashion between 1920 and 1950.