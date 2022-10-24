×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Remodeling the Aging Conversation With Paulina Porizkova

Fashion

Looking at Karl Lagerfeld From All Angles

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Taps Robert Pattinson for Spring Menswear Campaign

Angela Bassett Channels 1920s Flapper Style in Embellished Georges Hobeika Dress at the Wearable Art Gala

The actress was honored with the Wearable Art Gala's Film & TV Icon Award.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Angela Bassett attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Angela Bassett attends the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on Oct. 22 in Santa Monica, California. Getty Images

Angela Bassett arrived on the red carpet on Saturday in a lime green flapper-style dress that paid homage to the 1920s for the Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala in Santa Monica, California.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Angela Bassett attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Angela Bassett attends the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on Oct. 22 in Santa Monica, California. Getty Images

The actress, who was honored with the Film & TV Icon Award, selected a bright green bejeweled dress with fringe detailing throughout the skirt by Georges Hobeika.

Related Galleries

She complemented the ensemble with a matching feather-trim robe and a pair of bedazzled gloves, both pieces custom-made by her stylist Jennifer Austin, who also dressed Bassett for the 2022 Emmys red carpet, her promotional tour for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and a March appearance on “The Ellen Show.”

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Slater Vance, Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance attend the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Slater Vance, Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance attend the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on Oct. 22 in Santa Monica, California. Getty Images

Bassett accessorized with bejeweled strappy sandals from Flor de Maria and a bejeweled feathered headpiece. Her diamond earrings and stacked diamond necklace were by JustDesi.

She worked with makeup artist D’Andre Michael for an evening-ready look that included a dramatic smoky eye with eye-popping mascara and a ruby red lip. For hair, she worked with Randy Stodghill to create a curly perm reminiscent of styles by flapper girls of the 1920s.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Angela Bassett attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Angela Bassett attends the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on Oct. 22 in Santa Monica, California. Getty Images

Bassett is promoting her new film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the sequel to 2018’s “Black Panther,” where she will reprise her role as Queen Ramonda.

The Wearable Art Gala helped raise funds for artistic and youth mentorship programs for Where Art Can Occur Theater Center, which was founded in 2017 by Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson and her husband, Richard Lawson. This year’s theme took inspiration from the film “Harlem Nights” and the Cotton Club in Harlem, New York, celebrating fashion between 1920 and 1950.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Hot Summer Bags

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Angela Bassett Sparkles in Flapper-Inspired Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad