‘Angry Birds’ Fans Can Sport Their Favorite Characters

The two Finnish companies have teamed up to introduce a capsule collection of the game that was the first to have more than one billion downloads.

Angry Birds app. Courtesy

SHOOT THE MOON: Why just play “Angry Birds,” when you can dress the part, too?

Two Finnish companies, Rovio Entertainment and lifestyle brand Billebeino, have teamed up to offer a limited-edition capsule collection inspired by the video game.

Video game Angry Birds, developed by Robin Entertainment in 2009, features colorful wingless bird characters. The original concept, the characters and the game design were created by Jaako Iisalo, who now serves as the founder at Masumasu Games. The first five Angry Birds games have well over one billion downloads on different gaming platforms and in 2012, it was the first smartphone game to be played by a NASA astronaut aboard the International Space Station.

IMG brokered the licensing deal between Rovio and Billebeino. The unisex capsule collection of apparel and accessories features Angry Birds characters, as well as a new character, “Bille Bird,” that was inspired by Billebeino founder Ville Leino. A former player in the National Hockey League, he started the company in 2014 and creates the designs for his brand’s casual styles. In addition to designing their own Angry Birds character, Billebeino also whipped up a limited-edition plushie and choreographed a dance with the DCA Dance Center that were also inspired by Bille Bird.

More than two years into his six-year $27 million contract with the Buffalo Sabres, Leino was bought out after not scoring a goal in the 58 games that he played during the 2013-2014 season. The former NHL forward seems to enjoy working on his own more. Referring to the Angry Birds deal, he said in a statement, “We hope this collaboration inspires people to move, dance and enjoy life.”

The limited-edition collection is now being sold in select stores and through Billebeino’s online store. Additionally, next month Netflix releases a new batch of episodes for the animated series that is based on the popular video game.

