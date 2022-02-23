Angus Cloud Stars in Ralph Lauren Fragrances Digital Campaign

Angus Cloud is the new campaign star for Ralph Lauren Fragrances.

The “Euphoria” breakout actor stars in the heritage brand’s new digital campaign released today for its Polo fragrances, including Polo Green, Polo Blue and Polo Red. Cloud is described by the brand as a “Polo superfan.”

Cloud appears in the campaign reminiscing on his younger years and how he “discovered the world of Polo” by thrifting colorful Ralph Lauren Polo shirts. He now boasts a collection of over 200.

“Every time I was in the thrift store, anything with a Polo pony on it, I would grab that,” he said in a statement. “At a certain point, I realized I hadn’t worn a T-shirt in a couple of months…that was the start of it, collection Polo ponies.”

Cloud’s obsession with Polo shirts has translated into his character Fezco’s wardrobe in “Euphoria,” where he’s seen wearing the styles in many scenes. HBO’s “Euphoria” is currently airing its second season, which stars Cloud alongside Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow and others.

The actor’s campaign is a part of Ralph Lauren Fragrances’ “larger vision to reach a broader, more diverse audience through relevant partners and channels,” according to a statement from the brand.

“When meeting Angus at an event last December, we really loved the authenticity of his Polo story, his kindness and his unique style that resonates in today’s world,” said Alexandre Choueiri, global president of Ralph Lauren Fragrances, in a statement.

The Ralph Lauren Fragrances campaign will be unveiled on social media. It also stars TikTok influencers Blake Gray and Shari.

