Discovery Inc. and Art & Eden, a sustainable cotton kids’ clothing brand, have teamed to help protect endangered species with a new Animal Planet capsule collection.

The collection will feature vibrant images of animals that are in need of protection and conservation, such as tigers, elephants, sharks and whales. It will be available starting Feb. 4 at nordstrom.com, Artandeden.com and Kidbox. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Project CAT, Discovery’s ongoing initiative with the World Wildlife Fund dedicated to ensuring a healthy habitat for future generations of tigers. The partnership supports a global effort to double the number of tigers in the wild by 2022.

Created sustainably and packaged in recycled materials, the Animal Planet x Art & Eden collection highlights 40 exclusive designs including shirts, dresses, skirts and shorts, all made of organic cotton and low-impact dyes. The retail prices range from $31 to $42. Depending on the item, the sizes range from six months to 24 months, and 2 to 10. The marketing campaign supporting the apparel collection will spotlight the combined mission of protecting endangered animals while also emboldening children to create the planet they are proud of.

Carolann Dunn, vice president, consumer products licensing at Discovery, said, “The collaboration with Art & Eden will not only feature beautiful aesthetics and quality eco-friendly materials, but it’s a true celebration of wildlife. Animal Planet’s mission is to keep the childhood joy and wonder of animals alive by bringing people closer in every way; and this new fashion collection is a great way for our littlest fans to both enjoy and show their support of wildlife and nature.”