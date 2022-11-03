Anitta Gives Red Carpet Suiting Striking Twists in Oversize Burberry Blazer and Bralette for WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards

Anitta attended the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on Nov. 2 in New York City, wearing a resort-inspired head-to-toe black look from Burberry’s spring 2023 collection.

The Brazilian singer wore an oversize blazer, a bralette, trousers with a thigh-high slit on both sides, and sandals.

Anitta attends the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards on Nov. 2. Getty Images

Burberry’s spring 2023 line debuted during London Fashion Week and marked the last collection by chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci.

The singer accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings and the Tiffany & Co. scorpion necklace from the brand’s Elsa Peretti collection.

Anitta attends the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards on Nov. 2. Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine I

To create her look, Anitta worked with stylist Ronnie Hart.

For makeup, the singer went for a glossy nude lip, a touch of blush and heavy mascara with earth tone eye shadow. For hair, she had it done in a straightened style, with a bandana pulling it back and away from her face.

Anitta is making waves since it was announced she will be part of Rihanna’s “Savage x Fenty Volume 4” runway show as a musical guest. Photos have been teased of the singer in a fishnet jumpsuit.

At the Innovator Awards ceremony, Anitta took home the Innovator Award for music.

The WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards honors change-makers in various industries, from entertainment to art. Honorees included Maya Rudolph, Jenny Holzer, Jony Ive and Anthony Vaccarello.