Anitta Marries Style With Substance in Red Schiaparelli Dress at MTV VMAs

The singer encouraged Brazilians to vote out current government leadership in her country.

Anitta's red dress at the 2022
Lizzo at the 2022 MTV Video
Rachel Lindsay at the 2022 MTV
Khalid at the 2022 MTV Video
LL Cool J at the 2022
Anitta attended the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday in Newark, New Jersey, wearing a bold red Schiaparelli couture gown.

The Brazilian singer, whose international appeal has amassed her more than 63 million followers on Instagram, arrived at the MTV VMAs wearing an asymmetric red corset dress with a heart motif detail. The dress is from Schiaparelli’s fall 2022 couture collection, which took inspiration from creative director Daniel Roseberry’s teenage years, particularly the work of Christian Lacroix.

Anitta at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Bryan Bedder for Variety

The dress was also part of a political statement made by Anitta. As the first Brazilian to ever perform at the VMAs, she was wearing the colors of former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s party, who is leading in the polls against the incumbent Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, in this year’s presidential election. Anitta said she was wearing Brazil’s heart on her dress, manifesting her desire for change.

Anitta accessorized her look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including a large silver cuff, several diamond rings and a pair of diamond earrings that resembled flowers. Her red platform open-toe strappy sandals were by D’accori.

Anitta at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Bryan Bedder for Variety

For beauty, Anitta slicked back her hair with one strand across her face, contrasting with the style of her dress. She went for a statement-making nude lip, bright rose blush, a smoky eyeshadow with hints of purple, brown and scarlet, and a sharp eyebrow.

Anitta delivered the first televised performance of her hit single “Envolver.” She also won her first Moonman award for Best Latin Artist.

The MTV Video Music Awards ceremony took place live from the Prudential Center in Newark, with hosts Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow. Minaj was presented with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The Red Hot Chili Peppers received the Global Icon Award. The event’s entertainment lineup included Blackpink, Anitta, Panic! At the Disco, Snoop Dogg with Eminem and more.

