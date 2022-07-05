Anitta Wears Dramatic Cone Bra for Schiaparelli Fall 2022 Couture Show

Anitta wore an outfit fitting for Schiaparelli’s couture show for fall 2022.

On Monday, the Brazilian singer attended Daniel Roseberry’s show, which kicked off Paris’ couture week. She wore a two-piece black crochet set by Schiaparelli, which featured a halter neck cone bra adorned with little gold balls paired with a matching skirt, also embellished with gold balls. She topped off the look with a fascinator to match, black tights, patent platform black heels and oversize gold heart earrings.

Anitta attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 4 in Paris. Getty Images

For the show, she sat next to Rita Ora, exchanging tour stories and tips. Anitta, born Larissa de Macedo Machado, will be jetting from Paris to Poland only to return for Lollapalooza in a week. She told WWD “all the important stuff” comes with her after losing luggage one too many times.

The singer is usually styled by Janelle Renèe, who also works with the likes of Bebe Rexha, Victoria Pedretti and Chloé Lukasiak.

Rita Oraand Anitta attend the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 4. Getty Images

The couture collection designed by Roseberry, the American couturier who dresses everyone from Beyoncé to First Lady Jill Biden, was presented at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs on the same day that the museum was due to celebrate the opening of a retrospective dedicated to the house’s founder Elsa Schiaparelli.

In what must be a first in fashion history, several of the outfits shown on the runway are featured in the exhibit, titled “Shocking! The Surreal World of Elsa Schiaparelli.”



