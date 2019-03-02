FASHION TOME: The first floor of Parisian concept store Montaigne Market was packed with students and visitors on Thursday for a book signing by Italian fashion editor Anna Dello Russo.

The journalist, creative consultant for Vogue Japan and brand ambassador for Istituto Marangoni started her afternoon by presenting her “AdR Book: Beyond Fashion” to students at the Paris branch of the fashion school, before heading over to Montaigne Market to sign copies.

The book, which was published in 2018, documents the fashion editor’s 30-year career in the form of box set with a pop-up book, pictures of some of her greatest looks, excerpt from her diaries, a scrapbook and a set of stickers.

“Phaidon approached me after I auctioned my clothes at Christie’s in February 2018: I had taken pictures of all my looks and we decided to turn it into a magic box, which reflected my approach of fashion better than a regular book,” said Dello Russo. “It’s an experience: it’s at times fun, at others serious, you can touch and play with it. It’s fashion explained to the kids, like a video game.”

Does it feature any tips on posing for streetstyle photographs, an area she excels in?

“Streetstyle is a job, at least it became my job,” laughed Dello Russo. “The good thing about it is that it’s a real celebration: it’s a moment when fashion isn’t as predictable and commercial as it can be, all the girls dress up and have fun at the shows. It’s like a big party.”