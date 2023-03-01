×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: March 1, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Shakeup at Saks Off 5th

Business

Rihanna to the Rescue? Despite Positive 2022, Puma Urges Caution for 2023

Fashion

Diane von Furstenberg Talks Legacy, Future of the Brand and New Projects

Pence 1979 Debuts Fall Capsule With Wellness Influencers Anna and Dmitriy Kanyuk

The collection hinging on the active lifestyle and sportswear is all about denim.

Looks from the Pence 1979 x Kanyuk capsule collection.
Looks from the Pence 1979 x Kanyuk capsule collection. Courtesy of Pence 1979

STRETCH YOUR DENIM: Updating its heritage in jeans making, Pence 1979 has unveiled a capsule collection with wellness influencers Anna Kanyuk and Dmitriy Kanyuk, adapting denim to the active lifestyle.

The men’s and womenswear capsule includes denim kimonos and Bermuda pants, as well as the brand’s signature straight-fit jean equipped with side zips for extra practicality and a hybrid short-miniskirt apt for running in style. On the menswear front, denim overshirts, five-pocket jeans and waistcoats hinge on leisurewear and reflect Dmitriy Kanyuk’s penchant for traveling.

The collection, dyed in indigo, clay gray and flamingo pink, is complemented by basic jerseys in tonal nuances.

Related Galleries

Looks from the Pence 1979 x Kanyuk capsule collection.
Looks from the Pence 1979 x Kanyuk capsule collection. Courtesy of Pence 1979

“Let’s motivate people to do some sport,” said Anna Kanyuk, detailing the rationale for the collaboration. “I’m a mum of two girls and I’m always looking for something comfy and sexy, that makes me feel good.”

Dmitriy Kanyuk said they first got in touch with Pence 1979 last June and started discussing details over Zoom calls. The pair is based in Dubai, from where they chronicle their life sharing Anna’s motto “Stretch Your Limits,” a pun nodding to the stretching workouts and videos she posts to her social media.

“I had fun and found it fascinating to create garments that explore the human body in a different way. Designed for more extreme movements than the ones we do in everyday life,” said Dora Zecchin, the brand’s creative director. “Anna certainly knows how to move and master her body with such lightness and sinuosity’,” she added.

A look from the Pence 1979 x Kanyuk capsule collection.
A look from the Pence 1979 x Kanyuk capsule collection. Courtesy of Pence 1979

The collection is part of the fall 2023 lineup that focuses on arty denim treatments leveraging the company’s high-quality manufacturing and know-how and cool knits done in collaboration with Danilo Paura.

In 2021 Pence 1979 was acquired by IPO Fashion & Design with Zecchin, the daughter of founder Otello Zecchin, retaining minority ownership. The brand has been bulking up its international footprint as of late and plans to enter South Korea this year via a local partner.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

Hot Summer Bags

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Influencers Anna, Dmitry Kanyuk Team with Pence 1979 on Denim Capsule

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad