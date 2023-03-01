Pence 1979 Debuts Fall Capsule With Wellness Influencers Anna and Dmitriy Kanyuk

STRETCH YOUR DENIM: Updating its heritage in jeans making, Pence 1979 has unveiled a capsule collection with wellness influencers Anna Kanyuk and Dmitriy Kanyuk, adapting denim to the active lifestyle.

The men’s and womenswear capsule includes denim kimonos and Bermuda pants, as well as the brand’s signature straight-fit jean equipped with side zips for extra practicality and a hybrid short-miniskirt apt for running in style. On the menswear front, denim overshirts, five-pocket jeans and waistcoats hinge on leisurewear and reflect Dmitriy Kanyuk’s penchant for traveling.

The collection, dyed in indigo, clay gray and flamingo pink, is complemented by basic jerseys in tonal nuances.

Looks from the Pence 1979 x Kanyuk capsule collection Courtesy of Pence 1979

“Let’s motivate people to do some sport,” said Anna Kanyuk, detailing the rationale for the collaboration. “I’m a mum of two girls and I’m always looking for something comfy and sexy, that makes me feel good.”

Dmitriy Kanyuk said they first got in touch with Pence 1979 last June and started discussing details over Zoom calls. The pair is based in Dubai, from where they chronicle their life sharing Anna’s motto “Stretch Your Limits,” a pun nodding to the stretching workouts and videos she posts to her social media.

“I had fun and found it fascinating to create garments that explore the human body in a different way. Designed for more extreme movements than the ones we do in everyday life,” said Dora Zecchin, the brand’s creative director. “Anna certainly knows how to move and master her body with such lightness and sinuosity’,” she added.

A look from the Pence 1979 x Kanyuk capsule collection. Courtesy of Pence 1979

The collection is part of the fall 2023 lineup that focuses on arty denim treatments leveraging the company’s high-quality manufacturing and know-how and cool knits done in collaboration with Danilo Paura.

In 2021 Pence 1979 was acquired by IPO Fashion & Design with Zecchin, the daughter of founder Otello Zecchin, retaining minority ownership. The brand has been bulking up its international footprint as of late and plans to enter South Korea this year via a local partner.