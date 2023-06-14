Anna Shaffer, Greta Bellamacina Star in Huishan Zhang’s Portfolio Series Raising Money for Charity

LONDON — It’s Huishan Zhang’s world, but it wouldn’t be nothing without his women.

The designer has launched his third portfolio initiative, raising money for the Trussell Trust to support the cost-of-living crisis in the U.K.

For any purchases made during the month of June, Zhang will donate 20 percent of the sales to the charity.

To help him raise awareness, he enlisted 12 women for the campaign, including actor, poet and filmmaker Greta Bellamacina; artist and poet Karimah Hassan; actors Anna Brewster and Anna Shaffer, as well as model and writer, Nassia Matsa.

On Zhang’s website, each woman has been interviewed about their upcoming projects, mentors in their careers and why they chose their selected pieces to wear in the shoot.

Greta Bellamacina Courtesy of Huishan Zhang

“This year I have two films out. A film I shot in Rome with the renowned Italian theater director Riccardo Vannuniccini, which is called ’Commedia.’ I play a girl who thinks she is a filmmaker, but other people think she is mad and it’s about her friendship with a man she meets in a mental hospital,” said Bellamacina.

“The second film is called ’Tell That to the Winter Sea,’ which I cowrote, and is directed by the Emmy award-winning director Jaclyn Bethany. I play a woman who is reunited with her childhood first love on the eve of her marriage to someone else, and it’s their story. It is sort of a coming of age film, twice over,” she added.

Anna Brewster Courtesy of Huishan Zhang

Bellamacina will also be releasing her poetry book, “Who Will Make the Fire,” later this year.

Schaffer revealed that she’s rehearsing for “School Girls, or, the African Mean Girls Play,” which opens next week at the The Lyric theater in Hammersmith, as well as starring in season three of Netflix’s “The Witcher,” later this month.

Zhang is a film buff, often musing after the women of the silver screen.

His fall 2023 show referenced film noir and Alfred Hitchcock.