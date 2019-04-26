Anna Sorokin has been found guilty of grand larceny.

Sorokin, who posed under the fake name of Anna Delvey and stole more than $200,000 from investors, banks and many of her friends, was convicted on Thursday on multiple charges, including one count of first-degree attempted grand larceny, second-degree grand larceny and theft of services, after a monthlong trial in State Supreme Court in Manhattan, according to the New York Times. She faces up to 15 years in prison.

The 28-year-old was charged in 2017 after posing as a fake German heiress and New York socialite, swindling bank loans and funds to pay for her lavish lifestyle, which included stays at luxury New York hotels, international getaways and her designer wardrobe.

She had also attempted — and failed — to raise a reported $22 million to open an exclusive arts club in Manhattan, which she received another charge of first-degree grand larceny. The jury found her not guilty for this charge.

Aside from the charges, Sorokin’s court appearances made headlines due to her sartorial choices. Per GQ, Sorokin’s lawyer, Todd Spodek, hired stylist Anastasia Walker to help dress Sorokin for her court appearances in designer labels such as Michael Kors, Saint Laurent and Victoria Beckham, among others.

“It’s imperative that Anna dress appropriately for the trial,” Spodek told the magazine. “Anna’s style was a driving force in her business, and life, and it is a part of who she is. I want the jury to see that side of her and enlisted a stylist to assist in selecting the appropriate outfits for trial.”

Sorokin’s sentencing date is May 9.

