×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Patrice Louvet Talks Momentum Ralph Lauren;

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci RTW Spring 2022

Business

Chanel Returns to International Events With Dubai Show

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Emily in Paris’ Will Have Shoppable Content for Season 2

Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

New York designers Anna Sui and Batsheva Hay have teamed up to design a collaborative ready-to-wear capsule.

Chase Sui Wonders wearing a top
Chase Sui Wonders wearing a top from Anna Sui x Batsheva. Courtesy

“I’m doing a collaboration with Batsheva!” Anna Sui exclaimed back in June during a resort collection walkthrough in her label’s Midtown showroom. This week, the Anna Sui x Batsheva capsule ready-to-wear collaboration made its debut.

Anna Sui and Chase Sui Wonders, wearing a top from Anna Sui x Batsheva
Anna Sui and Chase Sui Wonders, wearing a top from Anna Sui x Batsheva. Anna Sui and Chase Sui Wonders, wearing a top from Anna Sui x Batsheva

“She and I traded fabrics,” Sui motioned to a grouping of colorful, vintage floral printed fashions. “We are good friends — she’d come over for a coffee, sit and chat about what’s going on with work… so I thought, “I should ask her if she wants to do a collaboration!”

Chase Sui Wonders wearing a dress from Anna Sui x Batsheva

Sui and Batsheva Hay approached the four-garment capsule with the idea of showcasing their trademarks, swapping fabrics to offer new takes on their signature silhouettes. The Anna Sui x Batsheva collaboration capsule includes two dresses (a strapless, watercolor floral number and grungy, ditsy floral prairie dress) and two blouses (Hay’s signature button-up Grace top and a sweet blouse with lettuce ruffles along the sleeves and bust), as seen on Sui’s actress niece, Chase Sui Wonders.

The collaboration, priced $281 to $478, is available to buy on both Sui and Hay’s e-commerce sites, as well as online at Neiman Marcus and on Ssense.

Chase Sui Wonders wearing a dress from Anna Sui x Batsheva with Batsheva Hay
Chase Sui Wonders wearing a dress from Anna Sui x Batsheva with Batsheva Hay. Chase Sui Wonders wearing a dress from Anna Sui x Batsheva with Batsheva Hay
Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad