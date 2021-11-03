Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

“I’m doing a collaboration with Batsheva!” Anna Sui exclaimed back in June during a resort collection walkthrough in her label’s Midtown showroom. This week, the Anna Sui x Batsheva capsule ready-to-wear collaboration made its debut.

Anna Sui and Chase Sui Wonders, wearing a top from Anna Sui x Batsheva.

“She and I traded fabrics,” Sui motioned to a grouping of colorful, vintage floral printed fashions. “We are good friends — she’d come over for a coffee, sit and chat about what’s going on with work… so I thought, “I should ask her if she wants to do a collaboration!”

Sui and Batsheva Hay approached the four-garment capsule with the idea of showcasing their trademarks, swapping fabrics to offer new takes on their signature silhouettes. The Anna Sui x Batsheva collaboration capsule includes two dresses (a strapless, watercolor floral number and grungy, ditsy floral prairie dress) and two blouses (Hay’s signature button-up Grace top and a sweet blouse with lettuce ruffles along the sleeves and bust), as seen on Sui’s actress niece, Chase Sui Wonders.

The collaboration, priced $281 to $478, is available to buy on both Sui and Hay’s e-commerce sites, as well as online at Neiman Marcus and on Ssense.