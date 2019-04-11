Anna Sui is releasing a line of summer sandals with Teva.

Sui first teamed with Teva on a single pair of sandals she designed to accompany Bella Hadid’s look at her spring 2019 fashion show. This flat form will be released to the public on April 16 in mauve and blue-green iterations, along with a simpler, two-strap style offered in the same colors. The sandals will be priced at $275 and $150, respectively.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sui said: “It was really such a great thrill to work with them. Tevas are my go-to shoes when I go on vacation. They’re so functional, and I’d love getting to be able to put my spin on them.”

Sui applied a pattern to the nylon tape that famously comprises the tops of Teva’s sandals. She also chose the color and proportions of their foam soles.

While Teva has been instrumental in helping chart the “ugly shoe trend,” Sui thinks that the fad is here to stay. “I think people were fed up with shoes hurting them and being uncomfortable,” she said. “Also with fashion, it looks wrong now if you see a dressy shoe with a dressy dress — I think that’s part of what’s happened to our eye. We always need something to throw it off a little bit.”