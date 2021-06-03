This week, designer Anna Sui released an exclusive mesh ready-to-wear capsule collection with Neiman Marcus.

The ’90s grunge-inspired, floral-emblazoned assortment marks Sui’s first limited-edition capsule outside of her runway collections, coming to fruition after her previous collection’s mesh pieces became almost instant sell-out styles.

For Neiman Marcus, Sui designed new tops, a skirt, a dress and a cover-up, all of which were created from mesh in polyester and made in New York. The capsule is priced from $250 to $475 in sizes petite to large. It’s available on Sui’s e-commerce, with more styles to release in the next few weeks on neimanmarcus.com.