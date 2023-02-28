Anna Sui Reissues Fairy Wing for Heaven by Marc Jacobs

Anna Sui, who is a close friend of Marc Jacobs’, has reimagined the fairy wing from her spring 1997 collection as a limited-edition reissue for Heaven by Marc Jacobs.

Handcrafted in her New York City studio, these wings with beaded necklace incorporate Heaven branding and are meant to be wearable art. The pieces launch on marcjacobs.com on Friday and retail for $570.

Anna Sui ’s fairy wing for Heaven by Marc Jacobs.

Jacobs launched Heaven in September 2020, drawing upon the multifaceted impulses of the characters who have made up the Marc Jacobs universe in the past 30 years. Its muses span icons, cult heroes and disruptors. The first retail concept for Heaven by Marc Jacobs opened on Fairfax in Los Angeles in 2021 and carries a full assortment of clothing and lifestyle products. The brand is also carried in Dover Street Market locations in New York, L.A. and London.

Anna Sui reissued her fairy wing for Heaven by Marc Jacobs. Here, a social media shoot. Eloise Perry

Heaven operates on a monthly drop schedule with special collaborations.

For spring 2023, Heaven by Marc Jacobs created a special capsule collection in collaboration with multiplatinum Grammy Award-winning brand, Deftones, and streetwear brand, Stray Rats. The campaign was shot in Los Angeles by Ari Versluis of Exactitudes and features Deftones fans.

Archival photos and original graphics from the band, which rose to prominence in the late 1990s/early 2000s and is popular with Gen Z, are used across an assortment of T-shirts, knits, denim and accessories.

The Deftones collaboration with Heaven by Marc Jacobs, shot by Ari Versluis.

An exhibition dedicated to the band will run from Friday through April 4 in the Gallery Space at The Heaven Fairfax Store. Original artwork and album memorabilia will be on display to the public. The partnership will also be celebrated in New York on Thursday, where the Deftones will be performing at a yet-to-be-revealed location.