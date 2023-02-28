×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: January 28, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Beatniks and Berets: Dior’s Show Celebrated Paris in the ’50s

Eye

EXCLUSIVE: UTA Launches UTA Fashion, Taps CAA’s Anne Nelson

Business

Target Sees a ‘New Normal’ in the Horizon

Anna Sui Reissues Fairy Wing for Heaven by Marc Jacobs

Heaven by Marc Jacobs is also collaborating with multiplatinum Grammy Award-winning band, Deftones this spring.

Anna Sui's fairy wing reissued for Heaven by Marc Jacobs.
Anna Sui's fairy wing reissued for Heaven by Marc Jacobs. courtesy shot.

Anna Sui, who is a close friend of Marc Jacobs’, has reimagined the fairy wing from her spring 1997 collection as a limited-edition reissue for Heaven by Marc Jacobs.

Handcrafted in her New York City studio, these wings with beaded necklace incorporate Heaven branding and are meant to be wearable art. The pieces launch on marcjacobs.com on Friday and retail for $570.

Anna Sui’s fairy wing for Heaven by Marc Jacobs.

Jacobs launched Heaven in September 2020, drawing upon the multifaceted impulses of the characters who have made up the Marc Jacobs universe in the past 30 years. Its muses span icons, cult heroes and disruptors. The first retail concept for Heaven by Marc Jacobs opened on Fairfax in Los Angeles in 2021 and carries a full assortment of clothing and lifestyle products. The brand is also carried in Dover Street Market locations in New York, L.A. and London.

Related Galleries

Anna Sui reissued her fairy wing for Heaven by Marc Jacobs. Here, a social media shoot. Eloise Perry

Heaven operates on a monthly drop schedule with special collaborations.

For spring 2023, Heaven by Marc Jacobs created a special capsule collection in collaboration with multiplatinum Grammy Award-winning brand, Deftones, and streetwear brand, Stray Rats. The campaign was shot in Los Angeles by Ari Versluis of Exactitudes and features Deftones fans.

Archival photos and original graphics from the band, which rose to prominence in the late 1990s/early 2000s and is popular with Gen Z, are used across an assortment of T-shirts, knits, denim and accessories.

The Deftones collaboration with Heaven by Marc Jacobs, shot by Ari Versluis.

An exhibition dedicated to the band will run from Friday through April 4 in the Gallery Space at The Heaven Fairfax Store. Original artwork and album memorabilia will be on display to the public. The partnership will also be celebrated in New York on Thursday, where the Deftones will be performing at a yet-to-be-revealed location.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

Hot Summer Bags

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs are Bringing Back a Vintage Fairy Wing

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad