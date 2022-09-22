Anna Sui Forges Deal for Rugs

Anna Sui has hooked up with Ruggable, which makes machine-washable area rugs, runners and doormats.

The 16 whimsical chenille rugs and six edge doormats feature one-of-a-kind designs and patterns that Sui is known for. Each item is machine-washable, low-maintenance and durable.

Prices are $90 for a 2 x 3-foot rug and $490 for a 9 x 12-foot rug. The collection will be sold exclusively on Ruggable.com.

“I was so excited to work with Ruggable on this project,” said Anna Sui. “I love interiors and had so much fun decorating my apartment. I approached it the same way as doing my clothing collections with a lot of research and inspiration. I hope to do a lot more home design in the future. I love it all. Textiles, furniture, lighting and the trimmings!”

Jeneva Bell, founder and president of Ruggable, added: “At Ruggable, we’re dedicated to offering our customers elevated design and function at an accessible price, and our collaboration with Anna Sui has allowed us to do just that. I’ve personally always been a fan of Anna’s whimsical yet elevated style and I’m thrilled that the Ruggable x Anna Sui collection has allowed us to bring that joy into the home in a new way. We felt that her unique aesthetic aligned perfectly with Ruggable’s mission of celebrating imperfection and embracing both the messy and neat in life. The home should be a place of happiness and comfort, and Anna’s designs combined with Ruggable’s washable technology and quality provides a sense of optimism and fun.”

In addition to her clothing line, Sui’s product range includes books and stationery, handkerchiefs, lifestyle and decor, washcloths, vanity accessories, fragrance and beauty. Her past collaborations include with Pottery Barn Teen.