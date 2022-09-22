×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Filippo Grazioli on Light and Transparencies at Missoni

Business

Milan Fashion Week Kicks Off as Italy Faces Elections and Higher Costs, but Executives Praise Industry’s Resilience

Anna Sui Forges Deal for Rugs

She has hooked up with Ruggable for a collection of machine-washable rugs and doormats.

Anna Sui rugs from Ruggable.
Anna Sui rugs from Ruggable. courtesy shot.

Anna Sui has hooked up with Ruggable, which makes machine-washable area rugs, runners and doormats.

The 16 whimsical chenille rugs and six edge doormats feature one-of-a-kind designs and patterns that Sui is known for. Each item is machine-washable, low-maintenance and durable.

Prices are $90 for a 2 x 3-foot rug and $490 for a 9 x 12-foot rug. The collection will be sold exclusively on Ruggable.com.

“I was so excited to work with Ruggable on this project,” said Anna Sui. “I love interiors and had so much fun decorating my apartment. I approached it the same way as doing my clothing collections with a lot of research and inspiration. I hope to do a lot more home design in the future. I love it all. Textiles, furniture, lighting and the trimmings!”

Related Galleries

Jeneva Bell, founder and president of Ruggable, added: “At Ruggable, we’re dedicated to offering our customers elevated design and function at an accessible price, and our collaboration with Anna Sui has allowed us to do just that. I’ve personally always been a fan of Anna’s whimsical yet elevated style and I’m thrilled that the Ruggable x Anna Sui collection has allowed us to bring that joy into the home in a new way. We felt that her unique aesthetic aligned perfectly with Ruggable’s mission of celebrating imperfection and embracing both the messy and neat in life. The home should be a place of happiness and comfort, and Anna’s designs combined with Ruggable’s washable technology and quality provides a sense of optimism and fun.”

In addition to her clothing line, Sui’s product range includes books and stationery, handkerchiefs, lifestyle and decor, washcloths, vanity accessories, fragrance and beauty. Her past collaborations include with Pottery Barn Teen.

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

Hot Summer Bags

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Anna Sui's Washable Rug Collaboration

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad