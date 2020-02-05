Anna Sui will be getting a pop-up shop at Nordstrom.

The upcoming Anna Sui Pop-In@Nordstrom will open April 10 at Nordstrom’s Seattle flagship.

The Anna Sui looks on display will be part of “The World of Anna Sui” traveling exhibition. The looks will represent a range of Sui’s style muse archetypes, and include reissued Anna Sui styles that are exclusive to Nordstrom, along with exclusive accessories, including hats by James Coviello.

In addition, apparel and accessories from Sui’s spring 2020 collection will be in the shop.

Under the direction of Olivia Kim, Nordstrom vice president of creative projects, The Pop-In@Nordstrom partnerships have included Allbirds, Alexander Wang, Eileen Fisher, Everlane, Gentle Monster, Goop and Rag & Bone. The pop-ups transition every four to six weeks. They were created to be a fun and compelling experience in stores and online, and to keep customers coming back.

