Anna Sui and Glamglow cofounder Shannon Dellimore are among the honorees at this year’s annual Women’s Entrepreneurship Day.

Held at the United Nations today, the annual gathering of the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization is meant to empower female entrepreneurs globally to drive economic expansion and advance their communities.

“As a woman who founded her own business, I know firsthand the challenges women and women in business face,” Dellimore said. “I also know we can be powerful forces for change because women get things done. The work of Women’s Entrepreneurship Day is to empower, celebrate and support women in business around the world to help alleviate poverty.”

The annual gathering unites business leaders, government officials and women’s empowerment advocates to collaborate on solutions to give young women opportunities to launch their own businesses through new policies or education. The organization has chapters in 144 countries and 110 universities globally.

“My motto has always been: live your dream,” Sui said on advice she gives young female entrepreneurs. “Competition and circumstances can be tough, but you need to be true to yourself and figure out your own niche. Do what you are best at and what you’re interested in and learn your craft.”

In addition to Sui receiving the Fashion Pioneer Award and Dellimore with the Beauty Pioneer Award, the organization is honoring Kathleen King, founder of Tate’s Bake Shop.

At the gathering, the organization revealed a few of its goals: launch the #ChooseWomen global platform, which is the largest directory for female-owned businesses globally, support 1,000 impoverished women through micro loans to start their own businesses and expand initiatives in Asia and the Middle East.

“This is truly an incredible time in our history,” Dellimore continued on how the women’s empowerment movement has increased in recent times. “Women must continue to support one another now more than ever. We need mentors, motivators and drivers of change. Women everywhere are rising up, taking a stand and making their voices known.”