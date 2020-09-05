Anna Wintour, editor in chief of Vogue, who has endorsed Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, will be holding a special grassroots discussion with Jill Biden on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m., EST.

Wintour, who was a key bundler for 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and was a key fundraiser for President Obama, has made no secret of her dislike for President Trump.

“I’ve also watched President Trumps’ response to the pandemic in horror – he’s encouraged people to drink disinfectant, refused to take any responsibility, and let more than 180,000 Americans die,” wrote Wintour, in a letter to supporters of the Biden Victory Fund. She wrote that she was “thrilled when he [Joe Biden] chose Kamala Harris as his running mate,” and said that America must choose a new president.

“That’s why I’m doing my part to make sure we defeat Donald Trump and elect Joe and Kamala, and Democrats down the ballot in November,” wrote Wintour.

Wintour said she will be joined by a few special guests, some of her personal friends and “fantastic American designers,” during Wednesday night’s discussion. “It will be an event filled with great conversation and exciting announcements, so you won’t want to miss it,” she wrote.

There is no cost to attend, but Wintour said she hopes people will consider making a donation.

“I’m doing everything I can right now to make sure I don’t wake up on November 4th with any regrets, and I hope you are too…,” said Wintour. “If you’re ready to elect a president and Democrats across the country who can govern, who understand how to get results out of Congress, who can set this country on a path to sustainability – and who put the well-being of others before their own – it’s time to get to work,” she said.

Tickets are available through https://go.joebiden.com/Anna-Wintour-Discussion.

Attendees are encouraged to write in questions for Wintour and Biden, the former second lady and an educator.

Vogue officials weren’t reachable Saturday to comment on the upcoming discussion.