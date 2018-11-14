GOING ONCE, GOING TWICE: Before Annabel’s moved two doors down, No. 44 was a London landmark where movers and shakers brushed shoulders under the vaulted ceilings. To celebrate 55 legendary years of the members-only club, Annabel’s is giving the public a chance to score some of its old wares at an auction on Nov. 20, to be held at Christie’s in London.

Annabel’s has partnered with Christie’s Auction House and there will be a total of 250 lots available for sale. These include paintings spanning from Modern British, Old Master, 19th century and Victorian from painters such as Augustus John, Glyn Philpot and Sir Alfred Munnings. These are estimated to sell from 15,000 pounds to 120,000 pounds.

Drawings, political cartoons and vintage posters, which decorated the walls and lined the staircases of the club, are also up for grabs. There are early Swiss ski posters; a rare poster of Sainte-Croix/Les Rasses, a ski resort, by François Jacques; lithographic posters by A.M. Cassandre, and cartoons from the political cartoonist Nicholas Garland.

“Everyone has a story to tell about Annabel’s,” said Orlando Rock, Christie’s U.K. chairman. “Each and every lot is sure to evoke many memories and excite collectors internationally who want to celebrate the unique atmosphere, laughter and friendships that Annabel’s represents.”

Decorative pieces are sure to steal the show: the Buddha from The Buddha Room is estimated to sell between 10,000 to 20,000 pounds.

But other memorabilia from the old club will also be auctioned. Everything from the velvet lounge chairs, sofas and dining table to a brass fire fender, toast racks, brass framed doors, floor lights lining the stairs and a wall plaque inscribed with the warning, “Members are Reminded to Take Care on the Stairs” are for sale.