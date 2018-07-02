As global chief executive officer of Quintessentially Group, the London-based luxury lifestyle management concierge and service company, Annastasia Seebohm aims to cultivate new business in the worldwide luxury market and focus on the digital arena.

Earlier this year, she succeeded cofounder Aaron Simpson, who stepped up to group executive chairman. Since 2016, Seebohm had been ceo of Quintessentially USA, and recently relocated to London from New York.

“As part of key efforts and continued expansion, we are restructuring our executive team,” Simpson said. “We are excited for what lies ahead for the Quintessentially Group with Annastasia at the helm, especially in the digital arena. She has demonstrated an innate understanding of our core business — affluent and discerning members — and how to excel at servicing them, and has combined this unique offering with building prestigious partnerships at the agency level. She has a proven track record across a number of our business threads, and has delivered passionately in each one, without fail.

“Her key strength as a leader is identifying world-class talent, which is crucial to the group’s continued success,” he added.

During her tenure as ceo of Quintessentially’s USA business, the marketing and experience agency forged business partnerships with such clients as LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, HSBC Premier, BMW and Air Partner, among others.

Cofounder Ben Elliot said, “Her adaptability in looking after our HNW [high net worth] members and developing new business in the luxury market is truly outstanding. We value both her integrated experience and extensive knowledge of the luxury market and look forward to further exceptional growth under her leadership.”

Seebohm joined Quintessentially’s London headquarters in 2012, working alongside founders Simpson and Elliot, where she spearheaded global growth. Her efforts resulted in the company’s revenue growth exceeding 50 percent over three consecutive years. She was named U.S. ceo in early 2016 and relocated to New York, where she managed the four U.S. offices, as well as the strategic alignment across the nine Americas offices, tripling revenues in her first 12 months and raising the brand’s global profile.

In her global role, she oversees the group P&L, which exceeds revenues of $100 million. She also leads the day-to-day management of the company’s activities, which are driven by a team of 1,500 individuals, in more than 60 offices worldwide.

Quintessentially has Private Membership and Corporate Services, which cater to members’ preferred level of assistance and personal requirements. The company arranges last-minute restaurant reservations, bespoke travel itineraries, opera and theater tickets, international property searches and assessing private schools and tutoring. It has produced events and experiences for such fashion brands as Chanel, Gucci, Hermès, Hugo Boss, Louis Vuitton and Dior, and works with such companies as LVMH, Richemont and Kering groups, as well as Beverly Center in Los Angeles, where it develops luxury initiatives, exclusive events and luxury benefits.

The company’s audience is high net worth individuals, with at least $1 million in liquid financial assets, and ultra high net worth individuals whose investable assets are at least $30 million.