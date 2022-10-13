×
Anne Hathaway Wears Pearl and Sequin-embellished Valentino Dress at New York Film Festival

The Oscar-winning actress attended the premiere of her new film, “Armageddon Time.”

Anne Hathaway attends the red carpet event for "Armageddon Time" during the 60th New York Film Festival on Oct. 12
Anne Hathaway attends the red carpet event for "Armageddon Time" during the 60th New York Film Festival on Oct. 12. Getty Images for FLC

Anne Hathaway had her latest standout fashion moment during the 60th New York Film Festival.

The Oscar-winning actress attended the premiere of her new film “Armageddon Time” on Wednesday night during the film festival wearing an eye-catching look from Valentino’s fall 2022 couture collection. Hathaway’s outfit included a silver, long-sleeve dress adorned in pearl and sequin embellishments. She paired it with matching embellished boots. Hathaway’s look was styled by Erin Walsh.

Hathaway posed on the red carpet alongside costar Jeremy Strong and director James Gray. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 12: Jeremy Strong and Anne Hathaway attend the after party for "Armageddon Time" during the 60th New York Film Festival at Tavern On The Green on October 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for FLC)
Jeremy Strong and Anne Hathaway attend the after party for “Armageddon Time” during the 60th New York Film Festival on Oct. 12. Getty Images for FLC

The actress has had several standout fashion moments during the last few days as she promotes the film. Her looks have included a bright yellow, off-the-shoulder David Koma dress, a dark denim pantsuit from Nili Lotan and a graphic, black-and-white patterned oversize coat from Christopher John Rogers worn over a white Valentino dress.

Hathaway first helped premiere “Armageddon Time” during the Cannes Film Festival in May, where she had several standout fashion looks, including a custom white column dress from Armani and a blue bustier-style dress from Gucci. 

The actress also participated in this past New York Fashion Week, sitting front row at the Michael Kors show where she wore a brown crocodile-print trenchcoat and matching miniskirt that many spectators thought resembled one of her many looks in the beloved film, “The Devil Wears Prada.” 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 12: Anne Hathaway attends the red carpet event for "Armageddon Time" during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for FLC)
Anne Hathaway attends the red carpet event for “Armageddon Time” during the 60th New York Film Festival on Oct. 12. Getty Images for FLC
