Even though movie premieres have come to a halt because of the pandemic, some stars are taking to Instagram to have their red carpet moments.

Anne Hathaway is the latest celebrity to create a high-fashion moment on her Instagram, celebrating the premiere of her new HBO Max film, “Locked Down,” by posting three photos in coordinating metallic dresses from Azzaro, Versace and Vivienne Westwood.

“Fashion, but make it fashion,” Hathaway wrote in each caption as she’s posed next to a pool. For the looks, which were photographed by Christian Högstedt, Hathaway worked with fashion stylist Erin Walsh, hair stylist Mara Roszak, makeup artist Molly Stern and nail artist Tom Bachik.

“I think we’re all looking to find some joy,” Walsh told WWD about putting together Hathaway’s poolside photoshoot. “Fashion is about finding your essence by what you choose to wear; letting your clothes speak of your soul. We wanted to embrace this crazy, challenging and strange moment in time and offer a welcome, uplifting distraction; a hopeful reminder that there is still fun to be had. Hopefully some people were able to see this and smile, look forward to what’s to come and remind themselves to keep finding new ways to dream.”

Scroll on to see pictures from Anne Hathaway’s poolside photoshoot.

