Anne Hathaway Stuns in Valentino at Bulgari High Jewelry Gala in Paris

Anne Hathaway is continuing her streak of fashion-forward outfits in France.

The award-winning actress turned heads in her bright hued look by Valentino from the brand’s spring 2022 collection at the Bulgari High Jewelry Gala in Paris on Monday. Hathaway wore a vibrant yellow three-quarter sleeve collared shirt dress that was unbuttoned at the waist to show off her matching shorts. She styled her hair in an updo to show off her statement necklace from Bulgari, for which she is an ambassador.

She was styled by Erin Walsh, who also works with Adriana Lima, Ashley Park and Dove Cameron.

The event, which celebrates the latest collection by the creative director Lucia Silvestri called “Eden the Garden of Wonders,” also hosted big-name celebrities such as Lisa Manoban from popular K-pop group Blackpink, known professionally as Lisa, and Priyanka Chopra.

Hathaway and Lisa sent their fans into a social media frenzy on Twitter when the two sat together and posed for pictures at the gala, with the latter also stunning in a bright yellow two-piece ensemble by South Korean label Pinkong from the brand’s fall 2022 couture collection.

WE GOT THE QUEENS PICTURE AHHHHHHHH #LALISAxBvlgariEden pic.twitter.com/kvcp0yadFM — LISA 리사 • FRANCE 🇫🇷 (@LSMFRANCE) June 6, 2022

The actress came fresh off her winning streak of standout outfits at the Cannes Film Festival last month, wearing outfits from the likes of Armani Privé, Valentino, Gucci and more.

Hathaway also made her debut as Bulgari’s brand ambassador at the international film festival, which happened to be her first time at the coveted event. At the premiere of her upcoming movie “Armageddon Time,” she wore a custom white column sequined gown by Armani Privé, featuring a small cutout on her midriff and matching off-the-shoulder shawl with a long train, with Bulgari’s Mediterranean Reverie necklace and a matching sapphire ring from the brand’s high jewelry collection.

READ MORE HERE:

Erin Walsh on Anne Hathaway’s Winning Style at Cannes Film Festival

Bulgari Taps Anne Hathaway as New Ambassador

How Anne Hathaway’s Poolside Photoshoot Came Together