×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: June 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

EXCLUSIVE: The Latest for Fashion of the Next Generation? Digital Upcycling

Beauty

Inside Brok’s Sudden Departure From Sephora

Fashion

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role During Platinum Jubilee Weekend

Anne Hathaway Stuns in Valentino at Bulgari High Jewelry Gala in Paris

The actress was named an official brand ambassador for the luxury jewelry brand last month.

Anne Hathaway Bulgari Ambassador
Anne Hathaway for Bulgari Dan Jackson/Courtesy of Bulgari

Anne Hathaway is continuing her streak of fashion-forward outfits in France.

The award-winning actress turned heads in her bright hued look by Valentino from the brand’s spring 2022 collection at the Bulgari High Jewelry Gala in Paris on Monday. Hathaway wore a vibrant yellow three-quarter sleeve collared shirt dress that was unbuttoned at the waist to show off her matching shorts. She styled her hair in an updo to show off her statement necklace from Bulgari, for which she is an ambassador.

She was styled by Erin Walsh, who also works with Adriana Lima, Ashley Park and Dove Cameron.

The event, which celebrates the latest collection by the creative director Lucia Silvestri called “Eden the Garden of Wonders,” also hosted big-name celebrities such as Lisa Manoban from popular K-pop group Blackpink, known professionally as Lisa, and Priyanka Chopra.

Hathaway and Lisa sent their fans into a social media frenzy on Twitter when the two sat together and posed for pictures at the gala, with the latter also stunning in a bright yellow two-piece ensemble by South Korean label Pinkong from the brand’s fall 2022 couture collection.

Related Galleries

The actress came fresh off her winning streak of standout outfits at the Cannes Film Festival last month, wearing outfits from the likes of Armani Privé, Valentino, Gucci and more.

Hathaway also made her debut as Bulgari’s brand ambassador at the international film festival, which happened to be her first time at the coveted event. At the premiere of her upcoming movie “Armageddon Time,” she wore a custom white column sequined gown by Armani Privé, featuring a small cutout on her midriff and matching off-the-shoulder shawl with a long train, with Bulgari’s Mediterranean Reverie necklace and a matching sapphire ring from the brand’s high jewelry collection.

READ MORE HERE:

Erin Walsh on Anne Hathaway’s Winning Style at Cannes Film Festival

Bulgari Taps Anne Hathaway as New Ambassador

How Anne Hathaway’s Poolside Photoshoot Came Together

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Hot Summer Bags

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at Bulgari

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad