Anne Hathaway’s Style, Cartier’s Latest Face, Vuitton Fetes ‘Air Force 1’ in Brooklyn

HATHAWAY SOARS: Anne Hathaway has taken the 2022 Cannes Film Festival by storm.

With the help of her stylist Erin Walsh, the award-winning actress has stepped out in some of the most fashion-forward outfits for her debut at the coveted event, wearing the likes of Armani Privé and Gucci, among others.

Fans have been praising Hathaway’s seemingly effortless and timeless style, with fashion watchdog account Diet Prada even paying homage to her memorable outfits on Instagram, stating, “Anne won Cannes.”

This is Hathaway’s first time at the international film festival, so Walsh said she wanted to “really honor that moment” by aligning that experience with her outfits.

“You always want to create a statement that’s both of the moment and timeless,” Walsh told WWD. “You always want to do something that feels innovative, fresh and fun. I feel like you look at her on that carpet and she’s so meant to be there. So the clothes are the icing around that fact.”

Hathaway kicked off the week strong, attending the premiere of her upcoming movie “Armageddon Time” wearing a custom white column sequined gown by Armani Privé, featuring a small cutout on her midriff and matching off-the-shoulder shawl with a long train. She also wore the Bulgari’s Mediterranean Reverie necklace and a matching sapphire ring from its high jewelry collection, making her debut as its brand ambassador.

She continued her streak of standout looks when she channeled a ’60s mod girl wearing a mini blue-and-black Gucci dress featuring a bustier top with cone detailing and a black sequin skirt. Her hair was styled in a half-up, half-down bouffant.

When it comes to which outfit has been her favorite at Cannes, Walsh claims it’s difficult to choose one. “What was so fun about all of them is that they were all so different,” she said. “So I can’t say which one. It’s like your kids, you love them for different reasons.”

Hathaway was also been seen wearing a colorful two-piece suit by Schiaparelli from the label’s spring 2022 collection. Later on, she took on preppy-chic with a belted, collared tweed dress by Louis Vuitton.

To round out her fashionable week at Cannes, Hathaway wore an off-the-shoulder jumpsuit by Valentino in the brand’s now-signature bright pink hue.

“It’s fun to see this wild reaction, but I’m not doing it for that, you know?” Walsh said of Hathaway’s outfits going viral on social media. “​​To do it for the response isn’t necessarily the point. It’s just part of it. Of course, you want things to be well-received, but it’s also not only about that.”

Hathaway and Walsh first started collaborating in fall 2019, when the actress was pregnant with her now-two-year-old son Jack. Since then, Walsh has helped style Hathaway for some of the biggest events of the year, such as awards shows, fashion weeks and the premieres of her projects.

The stylist, who also works with Adriana Lima, Ashley Park and Juno Temple, describes Hathaway’s style as “joyful, fun, effortless and glamorous.”

“With fashion, I think she just gets it. She has this kind of encyclopedic brain that knows what might resonate for a particular occasion,” Walsh said. “So if we’re talking about Cannes specifically, it’s not like we created these looks in a vacuum. We definitely had in mind the whole lexicon of its historical context and different silhouettes and references, and it informed what we ended up doing. But that said, one of the reasons Annie’s a brilliant actress is the same.”

Since they started working together, Walsh has stated collaborating with the actress has been “an absolute dream.”

“If I was going to use the word muse, I would use it here because that’s what she is,” she said. — CONCHITA WIDJOJO

AMBASSADOR BUTLER: Austin Butler is the newest celebrity to sign on as a Cartier ambassador.

The fine jeweler said on Wednesday that it has tapped the “Elvis” actor for the ambassadorship. Butler kicked off the appointment at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, walking the red carpet for the “Elvis” premiere wearing pieces from Cartier.

“We are delighted to welcome Austin into the maison as an ambassador for North America,” said Arnaud Carrez, Cartier’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer, in a statement. “As a talented actor, Austin’s bold approach to life and unique sense of style are inherently aligned with our core values here at Cartier.”

Butler walked the Cannes red carpet wearing a custom Celine tuxedo along with the Cartier Juste un Clou bracelet in white gold, the Cartier Tank Must watch and a Cartier Love ring in white gold. He posed for photos alongside Priscilla Presley.

Austin Butler for Cartier at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival JULIAN UNGANO/Courtesy of Cartier

Butler’s role entails attending key Cartier special events and wearing Cartier pieces on the red carpet. Prior to the appointment, Butler looked to Cartier for the 2022 Met Gala last month, pairing his Prada look with a Cartier High Jewelry sapphire and platinum necklace, a vintage Cartier Cliquet diamond pin in platinum, a Cartier white gold Love ring, a Panthère de Cartier diamond ring and a Cartier Love wedding band.

“I am thrilled and honored to begin this exciting relationship with Cartier,” Butler said in a statement. “I have long been an admirer of the maison’s creativity and innovation, and I’m very much looking forward to the work we will be doing together in the future.”

While Butler’s acting career spans 15 years, his role in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” is expected to be one of the standout moments in his career. The film is making its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday before debuting in theaters on June 24. — LAYLA ILCHI

HELPING OUT: L’Oréal has initiated a fund that will invest in start-ups launched by female entrepreneurs.

The world’s largest beauty-maker said Wednesday evening it is kicking off the L’Oréal BOLD Female Founders initiative, which will be developed by the group’s venture capital fund, called BOLD Business Opportunities for L’Oréal Development. The new fund will initially be backed by 25 million euros.

Its focus will be on brands, beauty tech, biotech and green science, according to L’Oréal.

“L’Oréal has for many years been committed to women’s empowerment, through numerous programs and initiatives of the L’Oréal Foundation, such as L’Oréal UNESCO for Women in Science and Women for Climate. BOLD Female Founders aims at promoting the venture funding of women entrepreneurship that remains at an unbelievably low level. By addressing the inequalities that passionate women founders face in their entrepreneurial journey, we bring our sense of purpose to life: create the beauty that moves the world,” said Nicolas Hieronimus, chief executive officer of L’Oréal, in a statement.

“Today, 30 percent of the start-ups of our BOLD venture capital fund are led by women. With BOLD Female Founders, we want to accelerate our venture capital investment to support female entrepreneurship,” he added.

“A more inclusive venture capital industry means more opportunities for underrepresented female entrepreneurs,” continued Gouzelle Ishmatova, BOLD chief strategy officer. “As a matter of fact, start-ups led by women attract less funding, yet they consistently outperform. With BOLD Female Founders, we want to be a game changer by investing in the creativity and talent of the next generation of female entrepreneurs.” — JENNIFER WEIL

VUITTON FETES “AIR FORCE 1”: Louis Vuitton celebrated the opening of the Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh exhibition at Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn.

The event drew a slew of guests including Futura, Tremaine Emory, Theophilus London, Vashtie Kola, Matthew Henson, Fraser Cooke, Easy Otabor, Bloody Osiris, Eric Haze and Imaan Hammam, all of whom are friends of Louis Vuitton and of Virgil Abloh, the late men’s artistic director who designed the Louis Vuitton and Nike Air Force 1 sneakers on view at the exhibition.

Artists Jamie XX and Metro Boomin provided the music for the evening, making way for rapper 21 Savage to perform and close the event.

Louis Vuitton and Nike opened the exhibition on May 21 to much fanfare. The immersive exhibition showcases 47 editions of the Louis Vuitton and Nike Air Force 1 sneaker that debuted in the Louis Vuitton Men’s show in June 2019. The editions bear the same design as Nike’s popular sneaker but were manufactured with Italian leather at Louis Vuitton’s factory in Fiesso d’Artico, Venice, Italy. The house is launching nine editions of the partnership sneaker in June.

Visitors to the exhibition are greeted with a statue of a breakdancer on a handstand in a gradient orange color and an interior wall with the Louis Vuitton pattern and the phrase “Dream Now.” The sky blue and cloudy interior and the treehouse in a green and purple gradient color are designed to create a dreamlike space, hearkening to Abloh’s own childhood dreams, and quotes like “Are You a Tourist or a Purist?” are interspersed overhead.

Inside, the 47 editions are displayed on walls and fixtures that spell out the Louis Vuitton insignia. In the rear of the venue is a treehouse showcasing more styles in a trunk case. In addition, 3D holograms are displayed throughout the space for guests to see what went into the design of the editions.

The Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh exhibition will be on view through May 31. — OBI ANYANWU