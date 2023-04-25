Anne Klein, Candice Swanepoel Partner With Custom Collaborative to Impact Women and the Planet

Recognizing Earth Month, Anne Klein has forged a partnership with Candice Swanepoel, current brand ambassador, model and founder/chief executive officer of lifestyle brand Tropic of C, and the Harlem-baed social enterprise Custom Collaborative. Together they will support, inspire and engage a cohort of 16 women, ranging in age from 25 to 56, from no- to low-income and immigrant communities as they pursue careers in the sustainable fashion industry.

Beginning this month, Anne Klein will donate product for the students to work with as they learn to sew, design and sell sustainable fashion. Custom Collaborative will provide the women with a 15-week curriculum that includes learning to rethink, recycle and reuse fabrics and accessories as they create their custom designs leading to a July fashion show, sponsored by Anne Klein, featuring the designs produced by the graduates.

Ngozi Okaro courtesy of Anne Klein

“This partnership aligns two important initiatives for Anne Klein: to uplift and celebrate women who are positively changing the world through a balance of image and impact,” said Jameel Spencer, chief marketing officer in residence at Anne Klein. “And supports our commitment to and efforts toward a greener, more sustainable future.”

Next month, Anne Klein will host a Lunch & Learn event for the students where they can meet with and be inspired by a panel of professional women currently working within the fashion industry on sustainable, eco-friendly and eco-centric collections. In addition to Swanepoel, those on the panel include Chani Labowitz, senior vice president of creative for eGluck, a watch manufacturer (which makes Anne Klein Consider It Watch collection, which is made from repurposed oceans plastics); Victoria Yee Howe, a designer, and Ngozi Okaro, executive director and founder of the Custom Collaborative, which offers training and ongoing support in the fashion business.