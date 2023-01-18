Anne Klein Taps Candice Swanepoel for Spring Campaign

Anne Klein, which is celebrating 55 years in business, has tapped Candice Swanepoel, the South African model, entrepreneur and philanthropist, to appear in its spring campaign.

She will also serve as an impact partner, supporting a cause-related initiative that will be revealed in the first quarter.

Swanepoel, 34, is the founder and designer of a purpose-driven brand, Tropic of C, and actively supports women’s empowerment and philanthropic causes.

“As we enter this monumental year, we are thrilled to have Candice in our campaign series celebrating women who are positive changing the world through a balance of image and impact,” said Jameel Spencer, chief marketing officer for Anne Klein. “Anne Klein has a deep history of impacting the lives of women and that DNA remains true today. Equally, Candice has used her platform to deliver empowering messaging to women around the world and is the perfect partner to help us further our mission and impact women today.”

Candice Swanepoel featured in Anne Klein’s spring campaign.

Anne Klein’s brand ambassadors have included model and frontline worker Maggie Rawlins; actor and humanitarian Ilfenesh Hadera; model and activist Joan Smalls, and actress and philanthropist Gina Rodriguez.

“I’m honored to have partnered with Anne Klein, a brand whose values align with my own,” Swanepoel said. “Anne Klein has a long and respected history within the fashion industry and I’m proud to support their mission of empowering and championing women.”

The Anne Klein campaign was photographed by Chris Colls at Pier 59 Studios in New York. Advertising will appear in the March issue of Harper’s Bazaar, as well as an extensive digital rollout.

In addition to celebrating its 55 years as a brand, Anne Klein is also recognizing its founding designer Anne Klein, who would have been 100 years old in August. In addition, this year marks the 50th anniversary of the legendary Battle of Versailles which took place in November 1973, where Anne Klein participated for the American team, along with Oscar de la Renta, Stephen Burrows, Halston and Bill Blass. They were pitted against the French contingent that consisted of Marc Bohan for Christian Dior, Pierre Cardin, Hubert de Givenchy, Yves Saint Laurent and Emanuel Ungaro and elevated the prestige of the American labels.

Anne Klein is now owned by WHP Global.