×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: January 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani Men’s Fall 2023

Fashion

Schiaparelli Opens Permanent Store at Harrods

Business

Mark Weston Exits Dunhill After Five Years

Anne Klein Taps Candice Swanepoel for Spring Campaign

The brand is celebrating 55 years in business.

Candice Swanepoel
Candice Swanepoel for Anne Klein courtesy shot.

Anne Klein, which is celebrating 55 years in business, has tapped Candice Swanepoel, the South African model, entrepreneur and philanthropist, to appear in its spring campaign.

She will also serve as an impact partner, supporting a cause-related initiative that will be revealed in the first quarter.

Swanepoel, 34, is the founder and designer of a purpose-driven brand, Tropic of C, and actively supports women’s empowerment and philanthropic causes.

“As we enter this monumental year, we are thrilled to have Candice in our campaign series celebrating women who are positive changing the world through a balance of image and impact,” said Jameel Spencer, chief marketing officer for Anne Klein. “Anne Klein has a deep history of impacting the lives of women and that DNA remains true today. Equally, Candice has used her platform to deliver empowering messaging to women around the world and is the perfect partner to help us further our mission and impact women today.”

Related Galleries

Candice Swanepoel featured in Anne Klein’s spring campaign.

Anne Klein’s brand ambassadors have included model and frontline worker Maggie Rawlins; actor and humanitarian Ilfenesh Hadera; model and activist Joan Smalls, and actress and philanthropist Gina Rodriguez.

“I’m honored to have partnered with Anne Klein, a brand whose values align with my own,” Swanepoel said. “Anne Klein has a long and respected history within the fashion industry and I’m proud to support their mission of empowering and championing women.”

The Anne Klein campaign was photographed by Chris Colls at Pier 59 Studios in New York. Advertising will appear in the March issue of Harper’s Bazaar, as well as an extensive digital rollout.

In addition to celebrating its 55 years as a brand, Anne Klein is also recognizing its founding designer Anne Klein, who would have been 100 years old in August. In addition, this year marks the 50th anniversary of the legendary Battle of Versailles which took place in November 1973, where Anne Klein participated for the American team, along with Oscar de la Renta, Stephen Burrows, Halston and Bill Blass. They were pitted against the French contingent that consisted of Marc Bohan for Christian Dior, Pierre Cardin, Hubert de Givenchy, Yves Saint Laurent and Emanuel Ungaro and elevated the prestige of the American labels.

Anne Klein is now owned by WHP Global.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

Hot Summer Bags

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Anne Klein Features Candice Swanepoel in Spring Ads

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad