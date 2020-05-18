Anne Klein’s granddaughter, Jesse Gre Rubinstein, will spearhead the upcoming introduction of Anne Klein’s new social series entitled, “Women Who Do,” featuring innovative women.

Rubinstein will host a Facebook Live series that begins Wednesday. Guests hail from a variety of industries, many of whom are currently championing aid during the pandemic along with the Anne Klein brand. In April, Rubinstein united with Anne Klein to launch COVID-19 relief efforts and deliver 100,000 masks to essential workers throughout the U.S.

The conversations are meant to help viewers get inspiration and career advice during the crisis.

The series will begin Wednesday with Kara Goldin, founder and chief executive officer of Hint Inc., speaking about Believing in Oneself. On May 27, the series will feature Yale University’s professor of psychology, Dr. Laurie Santos, talking about Happiness is Within Reach, and on June 3, actress/activist/humanitarian Ilfenesh Hadera from the TV series “Godfather of Harlem” will speak about Always Act With Kindness. On June 10, designer Reem Acra will talk about investing in who you want to be.

“Uniting with the Anne Klein brand at his critical time and supporting my grandmother’s legacy by being able to speak with inspiring women is an honor,” said Rubinstein, founder and ceo of social media agency Hello There collective. “My hope is that this initiative serves as the launch of a powerful network that can help, support and inspire others — not only in the present but as we begin to rebuild. As my grandmother Anne Klein insightfully declared, ‘Clothes aren’t going to change the world. The women who wear them will.'”

Anne Klein is owned by WHP Global, a New York-based firm that specializes in acquiring global consumer brands.