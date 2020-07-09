Anne Klein wants to reach its customer where she’s been spending her time: WHP Global has entered into a long-term licensing agreement with Sunham Home Fashions to develop and distribute a home goods line for the Anne Klein brand.

The Anne Klein Home Collection is slated to launch in spring 2021 and will be carried in select department stores, e-commerce and specialty retailers throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“It is undeniable that the global health crisis has forever changed our relationship with our homes. Our partnership with Sunham, one of the largest importers in the $29 billion home textiles industry, represents a significant growth opportunity as the home category growth was less than 2 percent per year pre-pandemic and home online sales are now projected to grow 19 percent in 2020. We look forward to deepening the Anne Klein broad assortment and offering customers a new way to incorporate the classic style of our beloved brand in a variety of areas in their lives,” said Effy Zinkin, WHP Global chief operating officer.

The Anne Klein Home collection spans a full line of soft home bedding products including, duvets, comforters, sheets, coverlets, quilts, throws and decorative pillows. Wholesale prices for bedding are approximately $25 to $60, while bath products are about $10 to $50.

Anne Klein, whose products generate more than $700 million in global retail sales, runs the gamut from sportswear, denim, footwear and handbags to outerwear, watches, loungewear and eyewear.