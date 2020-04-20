WHP Global, owner of Anne Klein, has teamed with the namesake designer’s granddaughter, Jesse Gre Rubinstein, to provide relief during the COVID-19 pandemic. To meet the immediate need for Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), WHP has procured 100,000 face masks through its supply chain which will be distributed with Rubinstein to essential workers and community organizations providing relief across the U.S.

“Uniting the brand Anne Klein with the founder’s family at this critical time and making a commitment to distribute 100,000 masks to those on the frontline helping our communities is a win/win,” said Yuhuda Shmidman, WHP chairman and chief executive officer. “This is just the beginning of our planned collaboration with Anne’s daughter, Jesse.”

Rubinstein, founder and CEO of social media agency, Hello There Collection, said, “I am honored to have the opportunity to play a role in supporting my grandmother’s legacy by highlighting inspiring individuals who even during this time great uncertainty, embody the vision and strength to empower their community and uplift those around them.”

“My hope is that this initiative serves as the launch of a powerful network that can both support and inspire others to help. not only in the present, but as we sign to rebuild,” she said.

Anne Klein, who co-founded Anne Klein & Co. in 1968, died in 1974.

In addition, WHP has tapped Rubinstein and her agency to spearhead the upcoming launch of Anne Klein’s new social series, that will feature notable individuals making a difference and connecting communities during this global pandemic. Rubinstein will host a Facebook Live series featuring the heroes of today, inspiring the next generation of trailblazers, with guests from a variety of industries who are championing aid during the pandemic. Guests haven’t been disclosed yet.

Hello There Collective has done marketing campaigns and led digital strategy for global brands such as BCBGMaxazria, Joe’s Jeans, Juicy Couture, Jones New York, Ivory Ella, and Tretorn.