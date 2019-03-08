NEW BEGINNINGS: French designer Anne Valérie Hash is taking over the creative direction of mother-daughter fashion brand Bonpoint.

She succeeds Christine Innamorato, who was brought into the company by its founder Marie-France Cohen in 2006. Innamorato oversaw both the childrens’ collection and the adult line, Bonpoint Paris, which was launched in 2018. Prior to that, Bonpoint was carrying a young-adult line, named YAM, which has since been discontinued.

A start date for Hash is yet to be announced. Contacted by WWD, a spokeswoman for Bonpoint declined to comment.

Hash, a graduate of the École de la Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne, launched her own fashion label in 2001, subsequently winning the ANDAM Prize in 2003. The designer introduced a kid’s line named “Mademoiselle” in 2008, aimed exclusively at girls. Then the brand closed in 2014, and the designer was named creative director of Comptoir des Cotonniers, owned by Japanese retail giant Fast Retailing, in February 2015.

Under Hash’s creative leadership, Comptoir des Cotonniers highlighted its legacy of dressing mothers and daughters via a series of advertising campaigns. For the brand’s 20th anniversary, for instance, Charlotte Gainsbourg and her 13-year-old daughter Alice appeared in the fall 2015 campaign. Hash’s contract with the brand ended in May 2016.