Annika Sorenstam Becomes Ambassador for Revo Eyewear

The athlete is considered the greatest female golfer of all time.

Annika Sorenstam
Annika Sorenstam in her Revo glasses.

Annika Sorenstam, one of the greatest female golfers, has signed a deal to become an ambassador for Revo, a performance sunglass brand.

Sorenstam will serve as a Revo golf ambassador and work to raise awareness to the brand’s NASA-based lenses. Revo also plans to collaborate with Sorenstam on two new custom styles for golfers, set for a spring 2022 launch.

Revo was created by NASA astrophysicist and optical engineer Dr. Mitch Ruda in 1985 to offer eyewear engineered using NASA technology. Since then, it has been owned by Luxottica, Oakley and Sequential Brands before it was purchased by B. Robinson and a team of private investors in 2018.

“It’s humbling when Revo’s commitment to technology and overall excellence is recognized by those who really know their equipment,” said Cliff Robinson, chief executive officer of Revo. “Annika is a golfing legend and it’s an honor and privilege to be partnering with her. I can’t wait for everyone to see the exciting designs we’ve come up with.”

Throughout the course of her career, Sorenstam has more than 90 victories globally, including 10 major championships. In 2003, she became the first woman in 58 years to tee it up against the men in the Colonial, and earlier this year, she won the U.S. Senior Women’s Open, 13 years after her last USGA competition. She is still the LPGA’s all-time money leader. Her Annika Foundation has seven global events with more than 600 girls competing each year from 60-plus different countries.

“I‘m super excited about this chance to collaborate with Revo,” Sorenstam said. “I’ve always been diligent about protecting my eyes from the sun, especially while on the golf course. With Revo’s superior lenses, I can be functional and fashionable even on my busiest days.”

Sorenstam joined some other high-profile ambassadors for the brand, including skier Bode Miller, polo player Nic Roldan and tennis player Mackie McDonald.

