AnOnlyChild’s Summer Studio Sessions

AnOnlyChild designer and founder Maxwell Osborne showed his latest ready-to-wear capsule on Friday during his brand’s debut Summer Studio Sessions block party, in conjunction with Brooklyn-based full-service photo studio and production house Neighbors BK.

Osborne said the event, held at Neighbors BK’s Greenpoint studio, was originally planned as an open-concept photo shoot (to allow guests to experience the creative process), but grew into an organic multibranded “family affair,” as seen through the event’s cookout featuring food and beverages by the designer’s friends (matcha by Rocky’s Matcha; food by Thank You for Coming — an open-concept private supper club founded by AnOnlyChild designer and chef Kristy Chen).

“The idea was to extend our reach to guests and allow them to take part in the world of AnOnlyChild, connecting people from different walks of life through a party atmosphere — a celebration of summer in [New York],“ a statement from the brand read.

AnOnlyChild presents Summer Studio Sessions. Bre Johnson/BFA.com

Alongside the live photoshoot of Osborne’s latest capsule, the event featured pop-up shops from fashion and accessory brands Bobblehaus, Capicu, Krewe and Savant Studios; live DJ sets by Lluvia, Dao-Yi Chow, Spliffington, Christian Martir, DJ Ultra Voilet, Rio Bamba and Sunny Cheeba; entertainment by Capicu! The Party (a domino tournament), free tattoos by FunCity Tattoo and more.

“Every shoot we’ve done for every campaign has always been in a house and about home. The set is referential to the home while pulling references from those Calvin Klein ads with casting couches, that vibe,” Osborne said of the lookbook’s ’90s-inspired, nostalgic living room set. Throughout the afternoon, Osborne’s community were invited to watch models don his latest designs on set (the lookbook was styled by Marion B. Kelly and photographed by Max Papendieck, co-owner of Neighbors BK).

Osborne’s denim capsule serves as an extension of his brand’s ethos of “creating something from nothing.” The capsule is made entirely from deadstock denim sourced from Los Angeles; each piece was hand-washed, locally dyed and reworked in Brooklyn, making every style a one-of-one. The seasonless capsule will release later this fall direct-to-consumer (as well as potentially with retail partners). The idea of introducing the capsule this summer was to display the brand’s ability to offer different hues and qualities of denim to the brand’s partners and customers.

AnOnlyChild presents Summer Studio Sessions. Bre Johnson/BFA.com

With the capsule, Osborne looked to address the questions of: “What is the new Americana, what is New York denim — what does it look like for us?”

“I wanted to drive home this only denim collection, playing with different washes and little silhouettes from bell bottoms to cropped jackets,” he said of the lineup. Highlights of the men’s and women’s capsule include little bustier bralette tops and little high-waisted tailored shorts; loungey denim boxers; a men’s zip-up jacket; reworked utility jeans, and a bandana-shaped satchel bag. The designer also whipped up his signature silhouettes — the double-pleated Antonio pant, tailored deep V-neck tops and wide-leg trousers — in denim.

“We wanted to make it a referential homage to denim; I want to wear denim again,” said Osborne, who currently sells his luxe anOnlyChild needle punch denim styles (and additional seasonal silhouettes) to retail partners such as Bergdorf Goodman and Saks Fifth Avenue.