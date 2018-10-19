MORE IS MORE: Over four years after he began showing his collections in Paris and 15 years after he launched his brand Anrealage, Kunihiko Morinaga put on megashow in his home city. Amazon, the headlining sponsor of Tokyo Fashion Week, made the event happen through its At Tokyo program, and also hosted the show in its fashion-imaging studio, the largest in the world.

Morinaga began by showing looks from his latest offering, which he unveiled in Paris last month, as well as some greatest hits from past seasons. He had his models pause from time to time on the runways and used changes in lighting to demonstrate the various hidden effects of the garments. Models held their hands in front of their seemingly all-white dresses, while standing before hot lights. When they moved their hands, prints were left behind. In another trick of light, all-black looks were revealed to contain colorful patchworklike elements when viewed in the dark with a special spotlight. And white and subtle pastel-colored pieces glowed bright when photographed with a flash.

In the second half of the show, Morinaga sent out a retrospective of pieces from Anrealage’s first 15 years. As one brand that is most missed from Tokyo’s fashion week calendar, the crowd was captivated by the presentation and the ability to see not only collections that they missed, but to also reminisce about their favorites from the more distant past.