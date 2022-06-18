×
Anson Boon, Edgar Ramirez, Noah Schnapp Attend Fendi Spring 2023 Show

The actors spoke about their upcoming projects and about the Fendace collection.

Martino Carrera, Luisa Zargani
Anson Boon and Noah Schnapp
Anson Boon and Noah Schnapp Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD

FENDI THESPIANS: It was his fascination with safety pins that drew British actor Anson Boon, 22, to the Fendi show in Milan, his first. 

He plays the role of punk icon Johnny Rotten in “Pistol,” the Danny Boyle-directed six-episode Sex Pistols biopic which recently hit Disney+ and grew fonder of fashion while on set.  

“It was an amazing experience,” the actor said. “Johnny is so interested in fashion and that really inspired me to be interested in fashion.

“I’m fascinated by the way that they used safety pins in punk fashion and particularly the way Johnny decorated his blazers in safety pins, so I loved the Fendace collection,” he continued. The creative swap between Donatella Versace and Kim Jones was rich in baroque safety pins, part of Versace’s iconography.  

Édgar Ramírez famously played the titular role in “The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” and said he felt “cool, summery and very comfortable” in a white silk Fendi shirt and light jeans. He’ll no doubt need this kind of garments over the next few days as he’ll be driving around sweltering Italy “for a vacation and a little bit of work.” While he did not elaborate on that, Ramirez said he was excited for his next project, “Florida Man,” coming out on Netflix in about two months, he added. “This is the first time I do a multi-season show. It’s a very strange and bizarre dark comedy and it’s also the first time I am doing comedy on streaming.”

“Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp noted that with “Volume 2″ of the series’ fourth season hitting Netflix on July 1st, he anticipates “a lot of chaos and excitement, it’s gonna be a great finale for the season.” 

He also just wrapped filming “The Tutor,” a Jordan Ross-directed mystery thriller, coming out in October. Starring alongside Victoria Justice, Garrett Hedlund and Jonny Weston, Schnapp interprets a disturbed and obsessive student, whose relationship with his professional tutor is at the center of the plot.  

Zico and Édgar Ramírez
Zico and Édgar Ramírez Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD
