Anthropologie Partners With Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants for Accessories Collection

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants is looking to alleviate packing stress for its hotel guests through a new partnership.

The hotel chain is joining forces with Anthropologie to select an accessories collection, called “Forgot It? We’ve Got It!,” that includes handbags, belts and sunglasses, which launches on Aug. 1. Hotel guests will be able to borrow any item from the collection on a complimentary basis throughout their stay.

“Kimpton is known for its thoughtful perks and unique personal touches that enhance the guest experience and leave lasting impressions,” said Kathleen Reidenbach, senior vice president of marketing and commercial for IHG Luxury & Lifestyle Americas, the parent company of Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. “Similarly, Anthropologie focuses on meeting consumers’ evolving seasonal and style preferences, so partnering with a like-minded brand that’s also invested in encouraging full self-expression is a perfect way for us to connect with new audiences and evolve our core ‘Forgot It? We’ve Got It! program.’”

A campaign image from Anthropologie and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants’ collection. Courtesy of Anthropologie

The partnership is kicking off with a summer edit of the collection, with Anthropologie accessories pieces such as a woven leather shoulder bag, tinted aviator sunglasses and a buckle shoulder bag, among others.

The Anthropologie collection will be available at 19 Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants locations throughout the U.S., including in San Francisco, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and Nashville, Tennessee, among others.

“At Anthropologie, we are all about being there for our community wherever they are, and having the ability to reach both new and existing customers at Kimpton’s properties across the country is incredibly intriguing,” said Barbra Sainsurin, executive director of brand marketing at Anthropologie. “Similar to how we pride ourselves on anticipating our customers’ needs season over season, we appreciate Kimpton’s proactive approach to supporting their guests, and we can’t wait to see how they all engage with our Anthropologie products.”

Hotel guests can access the collection through the hotel’s Anthropologie virtual storefront and have the option of purchasing the pieces to take home with them.