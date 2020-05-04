Anthropologie’s wedding brand BHLDN will sponsor a giveaway of 100 gowns to brides making a difference in their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the “Brides Save Lives Giveaway,” 100 brides-to-be will win a BHLDN gown of their choice.

The giveaway is open to brides in any of the roles supporting communities, including first responders, caregivers, health-care providers, workers at local businesses and those caring for children or family members.

“The BHLDN team is in awe of the passion and commitment of all essential workers, especially our brides,” said Lori Conley, BHLDN general merchandise manager. “When they should be enjoying their engagements and planning their special days, they are instead managing the stress of certainty and giving of themselves to ensure that our communities are safe.”

Minted Weddings is also participating with BHLDN in the giveaway. Each of the 100 gowns winners will receive $250 toward the online purchase of wedding stationery.

The giveaway begins today and runs through May 31. Those interested in entering to win a gown can nominate themselves at bhldn.com/pages/brides-save-lives-wedding-dress-giveaway. Brides are being asked to share their story, and BHLDN then asks permission to share the story via social media and/or e-mail. The brides are then entered in a sweepstakes, which is open to legal U.S. residents. The retail value of the wedding dress is up to $2,600.

Meantime, the Philadelphia-based brand just launched virtual appointments, allowing brides to shop one — one via live Zoom call with BHLDN stylists. Recently, BHLDN’s fall 2020 gowns were released onside for pre-order.