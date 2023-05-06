×
Anti-royal Protests Break Out on Coronation Day

"Just Stop Oil" movement members joined in the anti-royal protests as people gathered to watch the coronation procession in central London on Saturday morning.

Protesters hold up placards saying 'Not My King' in Trafalgar Square close to where Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023.
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Britain's King Charles III arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: King Charles III arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: King Charles III arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: King Charles III prepares for his and Queen Camilla's coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON – As expected, anti-royal protestors have gathered in London on the day of King Charles III’s coronation.

They carried yellow signs and posters and waved flags with slogans that said “Not My King,” “Abolish The Monarchy,” and “Citizens, Not Subjects.”

Members of the “Just Stop Oil” movement joined the protest as people gathered to watch the procession in central London on Saturday morning as King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla made their way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for the service.

According to British media reports, more than a dozen Just Stop Oil protesters were arrested over alleged plans to jump the barriers at The Mall, the road that links Buckingham Palace with Trafalgar Square.

The cost of the coronation is estimated to be 100 million pounds, roughly double the cost of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation, and much of that spend has been earmarked for security. As reported, the coronation is being paid for by the U.K. government.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Protesters in Trafalgar Square ahead ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Anti-monarchy protesters gather for a demonstration ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Piroschka van de Wouw - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Members of the anti-monarchist group Republic are apprehended by police officers as they stage a protest close to where Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Republican opponents who want an elected head of state plan to protest on the day with signs declaring "Not my king". (Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP) (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images)
Protesters hold up placards saying 'Not My King' in Trafalgar Square close to where Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Republican opponents who want an elected head of state plan to protest on the day with signs declaring "Not my king". (Photo by PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
A member of the anti-monarchist group Republic is apprehended by police officers as they stage a protest close to where Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Republican opponents who want an elected head of state plan to protest on the day with signs declaring "Not my king". (Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP) (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: A person holds up a placard reading "Citizens not subjects" in Trafalgar Square ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Sebastien Bozon - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Protesters from climate protest group 'Just Stop Oil' are apprehended by police officers in the crowd close to where Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Police officers detain a member of "Just Stop Oil" movement as people gather to watch the procession during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Yara Nardi - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
A protester from climate protest group 'Just Stop Oil' is apprehended by police officers close to where Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: A protester holds a placard ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Police officers detain a member of "Just Stop Oil" movement as people gather to watch the procession during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Yara Nardi - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Police officers stand on guard on the route of the 'King's Procession', a two kilometres stretch from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, as they wait for Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort to pass in the Diamond State Coach, in central London, on May 6, 2023 ahead of their coronations. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Charles McQuillan / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHARLES MCQUILLAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Protesters hold up placards saying 'Not My King' in Trafalgar Square close to where Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Republican opponents who want an elected head of state plan to protest on the day with signs declaring "Not my king". (Photo by Gareth Fuller / POOL / AFP) (Photo by GARETH FULLER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
