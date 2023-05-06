Anti-royal Protests Break Out on Coronation Day

LONDON – As expected, anti-royal protestors have gathered in London on the day of King Charles III’s coronation.

They carried yellow signs and posters and waved flags with slogans that said “Not My King,” “Abolish The Monarchy,” and “Citizens, Not Subjects.”

Members of the “Just Stop Oil” movement joined the protest as people gathered to watch the procession in central London on Saturday morning as King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla made their way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for the service.

According to British media reports, more than a dozen Just Stop Oil protesters were arrested over alleged plans to jump the barriers at The Mall, the road that links Buckingham Palace with Trafalgar Square.

The cost of the coronation is estimated to be 100 million pounds, roughly double the cost of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation, and much of that spend has been earmarked for security. As reported, the coronation is being paid for by the U.K. government.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Protesters in Trafalgar Square ahead ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Anti-monarchy protesters gather for a demonstration ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Members of the anti-monarchist group Republic are apprehended by police officers as they stage a protest close to where Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023.

Protesters hold up placards saying 'Not My King' in Trafalgar Square close to where Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023.

A member of the anti-monarchist group Republic is apprehended by police officers as they stage a protest close to where Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023.

A person holds up a placard reading "Citizens not subjects" in Trafalgar Square ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London.

Protesters from climate protest group 'Just Stop Oil' are apprehended by police officers in the crowd close to where Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023.

Police officers detain a member of "Just Stop Oil" movement as people gather to watch the procession during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London.

A protester from climate protest group 'Just Stop Oil' is apprehended by police officers close to where Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023.

A protester holds a placard ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England.

Police officers detain a member of "Just Stop Oil" movement as people gather to watch the procession during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London.

Police officers stand on guard on the route of the 'King's Procession', a two kilometer stretch from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, as they wait for Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort to pass in the Diamond State Coach, in central London, on May 6, 2023 ahead of their coronations.