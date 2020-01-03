WEDDING BELLE: The fashion world has its first celebrity engagement of 2020: Antoine Arnault is set to wed Russian model Natalia Vodianova, the mother of his sons Maxim, 5, and Roman, 3.

Vodianova announced the news on Instagram on New Year’s Day beneath a photo showing her hugging Arnault and sporting a diamond sparkler. “This year has been beautiful and very memorable,” she wrote. “Can’t wait to celebrate next year with our loves ones @antoinearnault.”

Arnault, the son of billionaire Bernard Arnault, is head of communications and image at luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton; chief executive officer of Berluti, and chairman of Loro Piana. He started dating Vodianova in 2011 after she split from her first husband Justin Portman, with whom she has three children. This will be his first marriage.

A longtime ambassador for cosmetics and perfume maker Guerlain, owned by LVMH, Vodianova is the founder and head of the Naked Heart Foundation, which builds playgrounds and supports families of children with special needs in Russia.