MR AND MRS: Antoine Arnault and Russian model Natalia Vodianova tied the knot in a civil ceremony in Paris, after their original wedding plans were postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Vodianova announced the news on Instagram on Monday, posting a picture of the couple exiting the borough hall of the 16th arrondissement in Paris. “OUI! 💝💝💝,” she captioned the shot. The bride wore a belted white tunic and midi-length skirt, while Arnault wore a navy suit and pale blue tie.

The couple, who have two sons, Maxim and Roman, had originally planned to get married in June.

Arnault, the son of billionaire Bernard Arnault, is head of communications and image at luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton; chief executive officer of Berluti, and chairman of Loro Piana. He started dating Vodianova in 2011 after she split from her first husband Justin Portman, with whom she has three children. This is his first marriage.

A longtime ambassador for cosmetics and perfume maker Guerlain, owned by LVMH, Vodianova is the founder and head of the Naked Heart Foundation, which builds playgrounds and supports families of children with special needs in Russia.