Antonio Marras Heads to Moscow to Unveil Fall 2022 Collection

FROM SARDINIA, WITH LOVE: Neither COVID-19 nor the tensions between Ukraine and Russia have stopped Antonio Marras from decamping from Milan Fashion Week to unveil his fall 2022 collection in Moscow.

In an unexpected move, the Sardinian designer said on Tuesday he will stage a physical show on Feb. 16 at the Petrowsky Passage department store, which also houses the brand’s flagship in the city.

Expected to draw 200 guests between local press, buyers and VIP clients, the show intends to celebrate the long-lasting and fruitful collaboration between the fashion company and its Russian retail partner Bosco di Ciliegi.

“We have chosen to show in Russia to seal the partnership with Bosco di Ciliegi, our very first supporter,” said Marras, recalling how in 2005 the giant retailer was the first to open a store of his brand, building a loyal customer base in the city ever since.

“I wanted to return all the trust shown in this [brand] by presenting the new collection…where it all started. It’s really true that in difficult moments like this, real friends are [revealed.]”

The show is expected to involve a performance by dancers and models, who will sport a collection dedicated to “Oci Ciornie,” a 1987 movie directed by Nikita Mikhalkov and starring actors Marcello Mastroianni and Silvana Mangano. The love story between an Italian man and a Russian woman narrated in the film is to further evoke Marras’ declaration of affection for the country.

The mood board of the Antonio Marras fall 2022 collection that will be unveiled in Moscow on Feb. 16. Courtesy of Antonio Marras

Style-wise, the lineup is expected to boast the designer’s signature artisanal approach and poetic aesthetic with a combination of masculine and feminine codes, reiterations of knits and kilts, as well as tailored pieces enriched with embroideries and inlays of fabrics.

Yet the show won’t be livestreamed or broadcast on any channel, so for press and buyers who won’t be in Moscow, the brand will host an off-the-schedule presentation in Milan on Feb. 23 at its Circolo Marras headquarters.

The show will mark a return to the Russian capital for the brand, which in 2016 feted the partnership with Bosco di Ciliegi by presenting a haute couture capsule collection at Moscow’s Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts.

At the time, the capsule included 30 upscale dresses specifically designed for the occasion and the overall project was part of Bosco di Ciliegi’s Art Festival organized to promote art and various forms of creativity.