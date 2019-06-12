GARDEN VARIETY: With so many big brand designers talking about dressing mothers and daughters, fathers and sons, the design team at Bernadette has brought the idea to life with a collection of punchy printed silk dresses, languid coats and bags that are meant to work on women of all ages.

The mother-and-daughter team of Bernadette and Charlotte De Geyter has been moving quickly: The Antwerp, Belgium-based label, which is represented by the fashion agency Parrot, launched on Net-a-porter in November and has added a host of retailers, including Selfridges, which will be its first retail space in the U.K.

This month, the brand will also be launching at stores including Bergdorf Goodman, Le Bon Marché, Browns, Moda Operandi and Mytheresa.

“Net was already a big challenge, and we’ve had to learn very quickly about multiplying our deliveries,” said Charlotte, who has a master of arts in fashion from Antwerp’s Royal Academy of Fine Arts, and who creates all of the bright, botanical prints for the sweeping, draped dresses, some with Forties-style silhouettes.

The two have also created an ivory opera coat exclusively for Selfridges, where the brand is stocked inside the Designer Galleries.

During a breakfast to launch the collection, Bernadette, who spent her career as buyer and retailer, working first for Ralph Lauren and then with Belgian multibrand stores, said she and her daughter keep each other in check during the design and development process, ensuring that the collection as a whole works for younger and older women alike.

“We want these clothes to be timeless and to last, and we want people to have color in their lives,” said Bernadette.

The brand is only set to expand further, with plans to sell at Parrot’s showroom in Paris from June 21 to 26 alongside names including Wandler and Kassl Editions.