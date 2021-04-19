Streetwear designer Anwar Carrots and premium cannabis brand Viola are launching a capsule collection.

The limited-edition collection, comprised of short- and long-sleeved T-shirts, sweatpants, socks and accessories featuring airbrush graphics and designs, serves as a follow-up to Viola’s 420 capsule collection from 2020 with Akoo Clothing, the apparel brand founded by rapper T.I.

Anwar was approached for the partnership and said the offer was a “no brainer.” The collaboration is the first of more collections to come between the two.

“We wanted Anwar to give his take on cannabis, and to approach the collections the same way he does with Carrots,” said Viola founder Al Harrington. “We’re huge fans of Anwar’s work and are excited to have him bring his signature touch and creativity to this line, and further connect our community to the Viola lifestyle.”

NBA veteran Harrington founded Viola, the licensed wholesaler of cannabis products, in 2011 during his professional basketball career with the Denver Nuggets but launched the company after his retirement. Harrington named the brand after his grandmother who suffers from glaucoma and diabetes and found relief in cannabis.

He also launched non-psychoactive cannabinoid brand Harrington Wellness and invested in cannabis edible brand Butter Baby.

“It’s been a wild ride,” said Harrington. “Coming from the professional basketball world to the cannabis industry was definitely a change but here we are, 10 years later. Business in 2020 was a transition. That said, millions of people have found comfort in cannabis over the past year, so overall it’s been great. We’re excited to see states like Virginia and New York making moves toward legalization with an emphasis on social equity in the process, and we’re honored that Viola Cares’ model [the brand’s social equity initiative] has been an integral part of those conversations.”

The Viola, Anwar Carrots collection launches exclusively on the Viola website today and at a pop-up at Bird’s Nest Workshop in Los Angeles on Tuesday.