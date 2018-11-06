TO-DO LIST: Anya Hindmarch has been shifting her brand’s attention toward immersive retail and community building, with her latest event aimed at helping people get their act together. Later this week, she’ll begin hosting a series of talks and workshops celebrating the beauty of organization, the purity of the uncluttered inbox and the necessity of the to-do list.

The four-day series of events, which begin on Thursday, come on the heels of Hindmarch’s London Fashion Week events series, where she encouraged the public to take a break and chill on bean bags shaped like clouds while listening to soothing talks and lectures. Earlier this year, she showcased her cheeky sense of humor and flair for quirky designs by filling the London sky with chubby heart clouds, in time for Valentine’s day.

This week, Hindmarch will be bringing together a series of experts at her Sloane Street boutique to teach customers how to manage their to-do lists and inboxes, declutter their wardrobes and become more time efficient.

Over the course of the four days, productivity enhancement experts from the company Next Action Associates, who also train Google employees, will be hosting workshops on how to manage inbox overload. Gill Hasson, author of “Declutter Your Life,” will take part in a talk about changing a person’s relationship to the things they own, while Hindmarch herself will interview financier and mother-of-nine Helena Morrissey on how she goes about organizing her life.

“Call me sad, but I find systems exciting and labeling machines sexy. There is barely a digital task list that I haven’t tried and if my inbox is full I feel like I haven’t washed my hair,” Hindmarch said. “This concept store explores best practice in this area and celebrates the joy of ‘a place for everything, and everything in its place.'”

The brand is also planning to introduce a collection dubbed “Labelled” as part of the initiative, which is filled with bags, pouches and pockets with embossed labels which aim to ensure that customers can keep everything in the right space.

It follows on from Hindmarch’s “Bags That Work” range, introduced last summer and offering chic totes with neat compartments to help women organize and compartmentalize.

Prices for the new collection range from 125 pounds to 595 pounds.