TO THE GRINDSTONE: It’s still August, but Anya Hindmarch is already smelling the autumn leaves and freshly sharpened pencils with a back-to-school style capsule collection called Bags That Work, five styles for women who live to organize and compartmentalize.

The collection is a mix of cross-body and tote bags for day, including the Vere Satchel with its zip-flap front and multiple inside compartments; the Double Zipped Chain, a rectangular number made from a series of envelope-style pouches, and the Ebury Zipped Tote, made to fit a computer or iPad.

There’s also the Nevis Tote, which allows devices to be stored upright, and the Vere Tote, which features the same zip-flap front as its smaller namesake.

Bags can be customized by adding a charm — such as a mink fried egg, a chubby leather heart or a fuzzy pair of red cherries — or by changing the strap. Pockets inside the bags are labeled for phone, cards and coins.

“I love things that work — and deliver — and I find organization deeply exciting,” said Hindmarch, adding that these bags are meant for women who jump from cars to trains and planes, and who need to find their pens, phones, notepads or board minutes quickly.

Hindmarch, who has always added practical touches, such as internal pockets, sleeves, detachable pouches and key rings to many of her bag styles, said she believes the ultimate luxury is efficiency.

“Sometimes we want our bags to be a fashion statement, at other times we need them to just really work. It’s all about function, craftsmanship and a sense of humor.”

The bags will land in-store and online globally this week at the brand’s stand-alone stores and at retailers including Matchesfashion.com, Selfridges, Bergdorf Goodman, Le Bon Marché and Nordstrom.

Prices range from $950 for the Vere Satchel in mini-grain leather or high-shine Naplak leather to $1,495 for the Vere Tote in mini-grain leather.