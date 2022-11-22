×
Anya Taylor-Joy Has No Reservations About Fashion in Her Recent Appearances for ‘The Menu’

Shoppers can now get a taste of the actress' signature style in "The Menu" at Fleur du Mal.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 14: Anya Taylor-Joy attends "The Menu" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on November 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Anya Taylor-Joy attends "The Menu" New York premiere on Nov. 14. Getty Images

Fashion is always on the menu for Anya Taylor-Joy.

The lithesome Golden Globe-winning actress has appeared in advertising for Tiffany & Co. and she serves as a Dior brand ambassador. The latter has been evident by some of her red-carpet choices as of late in appearances for the just-released feature film “The Menu.”  

In the Mark Mylod-directed film, the 26-year-old actress is part of a young couple who travel to a remote island in the Pacific Northwest to dine at an exclusive restaurant where Ralph Fiennes stars as the head chef preparing a tasting menu. Now moviegoers can buy a variation of the signature look that her character “Margot” sports in the flick — a Fleur du Mal dress slipdress. The custom style in the Searchlight Pictures’ movie was designed in collaboration with “The Menu”’s costume designer Amy Westcott. 

Shoppers can take a closer look at the $495 “Margot” slipdress in three different colors on Fleur du Mal’s site or in its New York City store. The frock has a lace inset and it is available in wisteria, black or platinum. Buying one online is somewhat similar to securing a reservation at a buzzy restaurant during the holidays, however. Shoppers on the Fleur du Mal site are prompted to sign up for a waiting list and then a representative from the New York store will phone them to coordinate the purchase.

Taylor-Joy has been playing up her fashion sense, while promoting the film. Earlier this month, she wore a floral lace Dior dress with a crinoline skirt and fishnet-style sleeves for the movie’s New York City premiere. The look is from the brand’s spring 2023 collection by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

And Taylor-Joy was not-to-be-missed taking a turn on the red carpet wearing an electric blue latex dress from Alexander McQueen at the London premiere. She accessorized the asymmetrical ensemble with coordinating latex opera gloves, a Jaeger-LeCoultre 101 Reine white gold watch and black Christian Louboutin stilettos.

