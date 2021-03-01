Anya Taylor-Joy had a breakout year in acting and fashion in 2020, and the actress continued her winning streak at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards.

The 24-year-old actress, who received two nominations for her roles in the film “Emma” and Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit,” went on to win her first Globe for the latter role, which has helped catapult her into stardom.

Aside from her win, Taylor-Joy left her mark at the awards ceremony with her virtual red carpet look: an emerald green Dior couture dress and matching coat. Taylor-Joy worked with stylist Law Roach on the look, which featured a hand-pleated dress designed with gold lame gauze and gold Chantilly lace inlays. The dress gave a subtle nod to her “The Queen’s Gambit,” character Beth Harmon, whose go-to color in the show was also green.

“I always get the girls that are a bit fearless when it comes to their style,” Roach told WWD about Taylor-Joy’s style prior to the Golden Globes. “I think that’s what the attraction is because that’s the way I look at styling and fashion. I would definitely say [her style] is fearless with a touch of whimsy.”

Taylor-Joy later changed into another Dior couture dress for press interviews after the awards ceremony. The actress wore a Cinderella-esque icy blue, strapless satin dress with a bright blue tulle underlay.

Roach posted a video of Taylor-Joy twirling around in the second look, writing: “If you know anything about Law Roach you know there’s always another dress…Twirl Anya Twirl…”

